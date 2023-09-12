Insurance companies can take the heat no longer

A weather disaster is to an insurance company what a professional card counter is to a casino. As the odds begin to fade from the house, so do insurance company profits when Mother Nature’s fury takes hold. And with cataclysmic weather events now the new norm, most persuasively in California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas, insurers are boxing up their (actuarial) tables and policies and heading for the exits. For them it’s straightforward mathematics; for many it’s a game of politics. For storm victims, it’s a crisis.
Widely available insurance coverage has long been a financially convenient way of sweeping our resonant low-grade fears under the rug. That rug now resembles a mountain. The weather-related disaster tab this year to date is $34 billion dollars, mostly due to “convective” storms — those that bring hail, high winds, and flooding. Hurricane season is just getting underway.
Over the last five years, the U.S. has averaged 18 weather events that make the billion-dollar plus club. For perspective, that’s double the annual average from the years 1980-2010. Far grimmer in many other parts of the globe. The insurance clerks who cut the checks have been running out of ink.
Insurance companies also purchase insurance to help cover their own high-dollar claims — called reinsurance. Reinsurance rates have skyrocketed over 50% since 2020. No wonder major carriers like State Farm and Allstate have shuttered their “casinos” in California. Claims due to fires coupled with inflated construction costs. Farmers Insurance has pulled out as well.
Insatiable American lifestyles depend upon their insurance policies to keep the economic buffet lines jostling. Insurers though, have their own lines, their bottom lines to worry about. Even prior to Hurricane Ian (with revised cost estimates topping $100 billion) about a dozen insurers in Florida had gone belly-up.
The U.S. is “marching steadily towards an uninsurable future,” says California’s former insurance commissioner, Dave Jones. Insurance is supposed to be like a good education, insulation against economic headwinds, a soft landing in hard times. Like U.S. coastlines though, that sense of stability is fast being eroded, and along with it the sense that humans are the ultimate arbiters and controllers; that somehow by dint of our formidable property policies we have Mother Nature under our thumb.
Tragic thinking. Kind of like the detrimental mythology in Texas that envisions the bulldozer as a divinely sanctioned instrument of the Lord, anointed to make way for more strip malls, theme parks, and slaughterhouses. It’s no coincidence that insurance claims there exceed even those in California this year. Houston is the poster child for unplanned sprawl, most of it in flood-prone areas.
While Governor Greg Abbott’s hands are outstretched toward the White House, pleading for $125 billion in disaster relief, we haven’t forgotten that 80% of the homes flooded by Hurricane Harvey carried no flood insurance. Nor have we forgotten his shared sentiments with former Senator Jim Inhofe, whose alarming certainties include such gems as: “The arrogance of people to think that we, human beings, would be able to change what He [God] is doing in the climate is to me outrageous.”
Meanwhile, FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund has gone broke, again, and they are pleading with Congress for another $12 billion to get them (and hopefully the disaster victims) through 2023. It won’t be nearly enough; the cinders of Lahaina will easily burn through most of it. And by the way, the cupboard is also bare at the National Flood Insurance Program.
Which is to say there really is no way to insure our way out of a failed carbon-drenched ideology. Our leaders, with few exceptions, are practicing the fine art of thumb-twiddling and doubling-down on a culture of excess. What to do? Grab a bag of potato chips and watch the imagery go up in smoke or under water and know that in the end none of our asses are insured.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.