Insurance companies can take the heat no longer

Todd J. Broadman

A weather disaster is to an insurance company what a professional card counter is to a casino. As the odds begin to fade from the house, so do insurance company profits when Mother Nature’s fury takes hold. And with cataclysmic weather events now the new norm, most persuasively in California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas, insurers are boxing up their (actuarial) tables and policies and heading for the exits. For them it’s straightforward mathematics; for many it’s a game of politics. For storm victims, it’s a crisis.

Widely available insurance coverage has long been a financially convenient way of sweeping our resonant low-grade fears under the rug. That rug now resembles a mountain. The weather-related disaster tab this year to date is $34 billion dollars, mostly due to “convective” storms — those that bring hail, high winds, and flooding. Hurricane season is just getting underway.

Over the last five years, the U.S. has averaged 18 weather events that make the billion-dollar plus club. For perspective, that’s double the annual average from the years 1980-2010. Far grimmer in many other parts of the globe. The insurance clerks who cut the checks have been running out of ink.

