Insurrection in the U.S., Brazil and Germany

Gier

On Jan. 6,, 2021, a mob inspired by Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Its goal was to stop the counting of electoral votes for the 2020 election. Thus far, 950 people have been arrested and 192 have been incarcerated for their offenses.

On Jan. 8, 2022, supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia, the nation’s capital. They charged that the October election had been rigged, and they demanded that the military restore Bolsonaro to office.

More than 1,500 rioters have been detained, including some top security officials. Main doors were purposely left unlocked as protesters swarmed into the buildings destroying furniture and precious artworks.

Tags

Recommended for you