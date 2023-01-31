Invest in fear and make a killing

A couple of world wars had been fought and Elvis Presley had returned from the Army to record “Soldier Boy” by the time President Eisenhower took to the podium in January 1961 to warn future generations of the business of war, of the “military industrial complex.” Twelve weeks following Eisenhower’s prophecy, I arrived on planet earth, the legacy of war my inheritance, our inheritance.
Eisenhower would have liked nothing more than for the U.S. to lead by altering the trajectory of the warheads, the ICBMs, the fighter jets — the crude profiteering from bloodshed. In the last couple of decades, the U.S. has been involved in more than 100 military interventions. And now that Ukraine is in our sphere of influence, what is the latest trajectory?
Sell arms. Sell big. Sell the whole damn warehouse and build another factory to make more. Or even better, invest in defense stocks and get rich.
Retired United States Army Colonel and former chief of staff to Colin Powell, Larry Wilkerson, sums up the mood of defense industry executives and top brass: “Get ready to be a (new) member of NATO, and by God, we’ll sell F-16s to 10 more countries!” Expand NATO and listen to the sweet hum of the military industrial complex. Northrup Grumman’s shares are up 40% this year; Lockheed Martin’s shares have taken a similar trajectory, up 37%.
While Ukraine may be ankle-deep in blood — the latest corpse count is in the 200,000 range, the industrial war corporations are knee-deep in profits.
In fact, U.S. arms sales to NATO countries doubled in 2022 to $28 billion dollars from the year prior. $8.4 billion of that takes the form of F-35 fighter jets sold to Germany; more than 100 Abrams battle tanks sold to Poland; and let us not overlook Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, who require pricey HIMAR rocket launchers.
We appreciate the time and effort that went into the opaque language used to peddle this arsenal of death: “Integrated Deterrence” and “Joint All Domain Operations.” It’s the language cooked up in boardrooms well-stocked with caviar and foie gras (banned in Germany and Italy, but still legal in the U.S.).
The spoils of war are not an unintended consequence for which we ought to be grateful. This isn’t a case of errant engineers with too much time on their hands. Former Lockheed Martin executive, Bruce Jackson, reveals some of the sophistication involved. Lockheed paid for “an endless wine cellar” and “extravagant meals” for “four or five senators every night.” We were about “educating” them that “NATO expansion was our chief mission.”
What is vital is that Washington decision-makers perceive tensions abroad increasing, and crucially, that arming our so-called allies to the teeth will reduce these tensions. The details can be worked out later. (As when Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia complained to Jared Kushner about the cost of a radar system as part of a $110 billion arms package. Kushner was on the phone immediately with Lockheed’s CEO seeking a price discount).
The name of the arms sales game is to get the buyer to sign where the line is dotted. Diplomacy is for losers. As one defense lobbyist put it, “‘F*ck Russia’ is a proud and long tradition in U.S. foreign policy.” What’s more, their customers speak a similar language.
“We are inviting arms manufacturers to test new products here,” says loyal customer Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister.
As Eisenhower could have predicted, a record defense budget has passed Congress with enthusiastic bi-partisan support — a colossal $858 billion, over $50 billion more than the Pentagon asked for. Nostradamus couldn’t have seen it more clearly. And what do these billions pay for? Nuclear submarines? Hypersonic missiles? Think again. Moral superiority comes with a high price tag these days.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.