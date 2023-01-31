Invest in fear and make a killing

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

A couple of world wars had been fought and Elvis Presley had returned from the Army to record “Soldier Boy” by the time President Eisenhower took to the podium in January 1961 to warn future generations of the business of war, of the “military industrial complex.” Twelve weeks following Eisenhower’s prophecy, I arrived on planet earth, the legacy of war my inheritance, our inheritance.

Eisenhower would have liked nothing more than for the U.S. to lead by altering the trajectory of the warheads, the ICBMs, the fighter jets — the crude profiteering from bloodshed. In the last couple of decades, the U.S. has been involved in more than 100 military interventions. And now that Ukraine is in our sphere of influence, what is the latest trajectory?

Sell arms. Sell big. Sell the whole damn warehouse and build another factory to make more. Or even better, invest in defense stocks and get rich.

