It is important to teach all history

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is discouraging teaching Black history in state high school classrooms.

Why? DeSantis said it “pushes a political agenda” which lacks educational standards. He is also proposing banning state universities from teaching diversity and inclusion theories.

What they are really saying is the work of Black Americans — or any minority group — and the sociological theories surrounding those groups has tiny value. It is a thinly veiled bit of intolerance intended to prove the European actions are always superior, other voices are of little or no consequence.