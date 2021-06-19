It is not kayfabe; the struggle is real

In the last month, I’ve added a new word to my vocabulary — “kayfabe.” What does it mean? It’s the theatrical master plan that people involved in pro wrestling engage in when deciding whether Boris the Black or The White Snake will win or lose a match.
All the fans of the WWE know that it’s all staged, but if you ask the same fans if they want things to go to a more authentic, real competition, they uniformly say no. I guess, for that, you have the UFC, where people actually beat the hell out of each other. Brutal doesn’t do it justice.
I learned of the word from a piece that I simply can’t recommend highly enough, written by Freddie DeBoer. You can easily find it by typing “Kayfabe” and his name into Google. The writing is crisp, the message succinct — “the struggle isn’t real.”
His point is that with all the various circuses going on in the public today — from BLM, to our current center stage act over Critical Race Theory — that none of this is real. It’s staged for our stimulation, if not our enjoyment. And it’s pretty clear that the fans don’t want it to stop. Or rather, can’t let it stop.
The latest act of extreme kayfabe I witnessed was Rachel Scott, an ostensible journalist from ABC News, asking Vladimir Putin a true pro-wrestling question: “What are you so afraid of?” with reference to Alexei Navalny, a lawyer in prison that had been poisoned, and on Putin’s personal “naughty” list. What followed from the mainstream media corps was an outpouring of praise for Scott, for “standing up” to Putin. It was amazing in its shallowness. Scott had not done any deep investigative work daylighting any facts that might have remained undiscovered. She had not traveled inside the various Russian satellite republics, exposing webs of gangsterism.
Instead, she had asked the most kayfabe of questions to a state leader who realized all this has been kayfabe for a long time — and has been hamming it up for both Russian and world media cameras since forever. Love him, hate him, kayfabe says you’re supposed to hate him, just so you know. Bad Vlad, who used to be the head of the infamous KGB, is one of the richest men in the world. He’s used to riding around, shirt off, on a horse. He gave some bland response, and the world politics version of the WWE moved on to its next spectacle.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden, someone who’s not sure he’s quite awake most of the time, promised “devastating” consequences to Putin if Navalny died in prison. Both Biden and Putin, old stars on the pro wrestling circuit, know that this is crazy foolishness. In the last month, Biden himself waived sanctions over a series of natural gas pipelines benefiting both Russia and European allies, called Nord Stream, and whose revenues will go directly into Putin’s pocket.
That, my friends, is kayfabe.
It’s hard to grasp the current political milieu if everything was actually to return to something remotely resembling reality. Wars used to get started over words from heads of state avowing devastating consequences over the death of an individual. Remember Archduke Ferdinand and WWI, anyone? Or when even Saddam Hussein threatened to kill George H.W. Bush? And while we can be thankful that all this is kayfabe, up to giving Rachel Scott a Presidential Medal of Freedom, over time it corrodes the national brain.
Earlier this past year, when I wrote on the kayfabe nature of BLM, I didn’t realize the extent of it. I simply noted that BLM didn’t have any real demands that were executable, like “demilitarization of the police.” The issue died, and nothing changed.
The real challenges remain — growing masses of poor folks, failing education systems, and a COVID response that kayfabed it into strategies that destroyed lots of lives in the small business sector.
We gotta get over this kayfabe stuff, folks. Because the struggle IS real. Just not the one at center stage.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.