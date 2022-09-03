It is time to rethink the university setting

It is that time of the year when young adults flock to campuses in pursuit of a future career. Some travel only a few miles, others thousands. The decision has fascinated many, including myself, wondering why students favor this or that university over others. Why say, WSU, and not MSU.
One research-based website tells us that the answer often starts with affordability, followed by the availability of a desired program. “80% of students surveyed” it says, “pointed to one of seven reasons behind their final decision, namely affordability, desired program, career outcomes, reputation/academic quality, value, proximity to home and of course, that elusive ‘fit.’”
Which makes sense, but then the study adds that we may be surprised to know “that the physical attractiveness of a school and its setting tended to tip the balance more than most other factors.” The matter involves more than stout brick buildings and well-manicured lawns, but a seamless and meaningful connection between campus and city center. Having decided to go the distance, students (and parents) look to spatial opportunities to build lasting relations.
This did not fully hit home until recently, when I dropped off my son at a school in Indiana. He had been admitted to the main campus but also to one of its satellites and was told that should he be willing to attend the latter he could save some $27,000. To which he said, “why not.” For days he and I google-earthed the alternative, checking to make sure the lay of the land there was decent and reasonably exciting. Saving $27,000 was nothing to scoff at, especially when the parents can’t afford a fraction of that.
Happy were those first moments, up until they weren’t as much. The satellite campus was just as beautiful as it had been advertised and seen online. But the setting was another story — sad, desolate and almost useless without a car. An otherwise stoic dude, my son immediately fell into a deep depression, his mood dropping like a meteor out of the sky. In one fell swoop the extra expense to attend the main campus seemed worth the money. And so he scrambled to reverse course and see if the original admission could still hold. But alas, the time was too short to do so and he ended up staying but, unfortunately, not before buying a car and doing what it takes to stay engaged.
Within a day, other similar stories emerged across the nation, from friends who had similarly dropped off children at campuses but only to see them cave and wish nothing but to head back home. One story came out of Pullman. Finding the town lifeless, the child broke down after only one day and insisted that he be rescued. There was simply not much to do and no sense of belonging to latch on to. And so he was put on a flight and shipped back home, luckily only to Seattle, not to return until school opened again and a modicum of life returned to the city.
In the digital age the issue has become even more nuanced. Now that students are able to obtain a good education online, it is not immediately clear why campuses and their towns should spend new money sprucing their settings. And yet the decision to do so is more important than ever, precisely because the internet has leveled the ground between one school and the next and what differentiates one from the other is less academic excellence and more attractive and engaging settings. Having realized that great lectures and relevant courses can be had efficiently over the screen, students begin to choose schools based on active street life and meaningful places to live. No doubt, great professors and state-of-the-art facilities will continue to play a critical role in choosing a school. But when, say, about 33% of college students are taking at least one course online, according to a survey by the Babson Survey
Research Group, it is time to inquire about the degree to which the physical environment can make a difference.
Some schools have answered the call by building fancy recreational centers. Auburn, for instance, has built a “200,000-gallon leisure pool” to lure students, where “three different depths to accommodate three different water sports,” are available to support different “leisure pool activities.” How nice, but probably unnecessary in places like Pullman. Instead, what is necessary is an effort to design an engaging setting all around. Otherwise students will either stay home or head elsewhere.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.