It’s the guns, and we’re becoming numb to it

Recently, in addition to the daily mass shootings we’ve become thoroughly numb to, a young woman was murdered when her friend pulled into the wrong driveway. Two cheerleaders were shot for accidentally trying to enter the wrong car. A young man was shot in the head for ringing a doorbell, and a 6-year-old and her parents were shot by a neighbor after their basketball rolled into his yard. There will be more by the time this comes out — welcome to the NRA’s American Dream.
I want to be shocked. I want to ache for the needless loss of life. I want to rage at the pall of fear our gun culture casts over every aspect of our lives. But I don’t. I can’t. I’ve become numb to this American bloodbath and resigned to the fact that there are no safe spaces left; not schools, not churches, not hospitals or shopping centers. When I attend concerts, Christmas plays, firework shows and other public gatherings now, I look at the sea of smiling faces and wonder, “Will today be the day?”
During a recent false alarm, the children at my daughter’s school spent 20 minutes locked in their classrooms, silently waiting, not knowing whether it was a drill or their friends and teachers were being killed. They’re thoroughly trained for this. The idea that someone might walk into their school with a high-power rifle and start killing is normal to them, a burden they carry to school each day like one more leaden textbook. I want to be furious about this. But it feels mundane. Routine even. And what’s a parent to say in a society that refuses to protect its children?
I won’t bother with the usual statistics. As I discussed in my July 22 column, guns in America are not a political issue but a religious one, immune to facts and rational debate. No matter how overwhelming the evidence to the contrary, gun enthusiasts will insist that more guns make us safer and restrictions don’t work. They’ll say, “it’s not the gun, it’s the person using it,” and then resist any effort to keep weapons away from dangerous people. They’ll say private ownership of weapons designed specifically to kill humans is necessary to protect our freedoms, even though it was these very flag-waving “patriots” who were ready to violently overturn a democratic election and install an authoritarian. There’s no reasoning with people whose identity is tied to a delusion.
I don’t oppose gun ownership. I own them myself. I know that gun rights and gun safety are not mutually exclusive but inseparable. But extremists and profiteers with no such sense of responsibility have won the battle over gun rights. During 20 years of uninterrupted mass shootings, access to guns has steadily increased until basically anyone can acquire any weapon at any time without significant obstacles. In many states, including Idaho, they can then carry it concealed in public without so much as a permit. In many places, an 18-year-old can get an AR-15 more easily than a pack of cigarettes or a case of beer.
Nonetheless, gun fanatics remain driven. This world of daily preventable death is what they fight for, and if children must be slaughtered at the altar of their paranoia, insecurity, and greed, so be it.
To paraphrase The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes, if these daily attacks and thousands of deaths were the result of Islamic terrorist attacks, a Mexican drug cartel, or airplane hijackings, our politicians would declare all-out war on the problem. But when the deaths are caused by white American men with guns, they merely shrug — or make a hero of the shooter, depending on his victims.
Truth be told, we are at war. And we’re losing to the gun lobby, to insecure men desperate to prove their masculinity, and to politicians only too happy to float their campaigns on waves of blood money. Until the rest of us become as passionate about stopping gun violence as the most extreme gun owners are about retaining their lethal security blankets, the bloodshed will continue. And I want to feel that passionately. I really do. But futility is a loaded gun.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.