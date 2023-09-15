It’s time for Biden to pass the baton

Carl Golden

As talk builds about whether Joe Biden is mentally and physically capable of withstanding a reelection campaign or serving another four years, it’s only a matter of time before the most difficult of conversations with the president will occur.

With an astonishing 73% of respondents in a Wall Street Journal poll in agreement that the president — at age 81 — is too old to competently serve as chief executive, the age issue has become a dominant matter of debate.

His physical impairments are increasingly apparent — a shuffling gait, stumbles on stairs and falls — and his cognitive strength has visibly waned under a series of rambling and barely coherent remarks and embellished, fanciful tales of past personal experiences.

