It’s time forschool choice

Courtney

The Democrats and the teachers’ unions have been busy doing damage control. Because the U.S. birth rate has been falling since 1950, there are simply not as many students today. Since unions represent teachers’ interests, not those of students, parents, or taxpayers, how can unions keep their dues increasing with fewer teachers needed?

Take Moscow for example. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Moscow has increased from 18,519 in 1990 to 30,204 in 2022 (up 63%). Meanwhile, according to the Idaho State Department of Education, Moscow School District enrollment peaked in 1991 at 2,602 students, and including Moscow Charter School has fallen to 2,139 last year (down 18%). If students were the standardized widgets produced in government school factories, today’s widgets are fewer and poorer quality — if not defective. And yet, inflation-adjusted management salaries and benefits have increased all the same. Moscow School District still spent $15,032 per student in 2021.

During a Virginia governor candidate debate, Republican Glenn Youngkin said, “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.” Democrat Terry McAuliff countered, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

