While the remaining Democrats in the 2020 presidential race vie for their party’s nomination, they are also busy considering how “low” to go if their campaign is successful and they face Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
It seems many Democrats are ready to abandon Michelle Obama’s moral compass mantra “when they go low, we go high” and slug it out in the political cesspools.
Such a throwdown would titillate, if for nothing else but for the spectacle.
However, there may be a better way to handle the problem. Impeachment and conviction of the president won’t fly; besides, the process would take too long.
We have to dig a little deeper in the Constitution to find the answer.
We have been wondering to ourselves and out loud how it is possible, as president of the United States, Trump can conduct himself the way he does, saying and doing things that are just wrong and morally bankrupt.
The latest action (at least at the time of this writing) may have tipped the scales. Trump must have been feeling particularly egotistical when in the middle of a press opportunity rant, he looked heavenward with arms extended and uttered “I am the chosen one.” Then he wanted to buy Greenland.
That’s over the top even by his low standards and should adequately demonstrate the mental incapacity needed to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Section 4 of the amendment clearly lays out the path for removal from office: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
We understand it won’t be easy for the sycophants in the Cabinet who are constantly being vetted for loyalty to get on board with such a move. This is where Vice President Mike Pence comes in to play.
By most measures, Pence’s sense of decency runs circles around Trump’s. Pence knows his way around legislation and has the wherewithal to respect the process. We believe he is more than capable of leading the effort and assuming the mantle of the presidency.
He may be hyper-religious and politically a bit to the right of Louis XIV, but it’s worth a shot and couldn’t be worse than what we currently have.
Pence would probably get the nomination for 2020 and emerge from Trump’s shadow becoming his own man. He would also be beatable and that would be the first step on the road to national recovery.
With all the lying, crying, cheating, blaspheming, and blaming, Trump’s behavior has never been consistent with that of even a mediocre head of state. Instead of a president, we have been treated to a daily dose of living, breathing country/western song.
Trump certainly demonstrates why the amendment was added to the Constitution in 1967. Enough is enough.
— Murf Raquet, for the editorial board