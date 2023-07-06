It was a great week for Supreme Court rulings

Dale Courtney

The Supreme Court ruled on three significant cases last week. One was President Joe Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan (Department of Education v. Brown), which would have forced those who did not go into college debt to now pay for those who did.

With 73% of that debt accruing to households in the top 60% of income, it would have been a redistribution of wealth from the bottom to the top. From the start, however, this was an unconstitutional move by Biden. As Nancy Pelosi stated back in 2021, the president cannot cancel student loans unilaterally without an act of Congress.

We have an expression in the U.S. submarine force: “The stupid shall be punished.” If someone secures a $100,000 loan for an underwater basket weaving degree that qualifies them for a $40,000 job, it should not fall on trade school graduates to subsidize collegiate stupidity. The fault lies with the student (and his parents) pursuing a worthless degree, and the universities that encourage extravagant loans for such degrees.

Recommended for you