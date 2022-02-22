Ivermectin use … by patients and politicians

As someone with a doctorate in pharmacology, and who taught veterinary students at Washington State University about drugs for several decades, I believe I am in a position to make a few comments regarding the issues raised by Dale Courtney in his column on Feb. 16 about the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
First, it is true the discoverers of ivermectin were awarded the Nobel Prize because of the very effective nature of ivermectin when used to treat parasitic diseases, but just because a drug is good for one disease does not necessarily make it good for another disease. We do not use anti-cancer compounds to treat heart disease or anti-seizure medication to treat diabetes, no matter how effective they are against their targeted use. Each drug has a mechanism, and that mechanism must be useful regarding the condition it is used for.
In the case of ivermectin, the reason it is an effective anti-parasitic compound is it targets the nervous systems of worms and insects, causes them to be paralyzed, after which they die. In other words, it is a nerve toxin. Unfortunately, viruses do not have a nervous system, so the reason ivermectin is useful as a deworming agent does not make it useful against viruses or bacteria.
Now it is possible that ivermectin could have anti-viral or anti-bacterial activity because of some other action, but to use the reasoning that it is a Nobel Prize winning drug as an anti-parasitic has no bearing on the issue.
There have been reports that ivermectin is effective against viral replication in a culture dish, but my reading of these studies indicate that it takes at least 100x the dose to have this effect compared to its actions as an anti-parasitic. This raises two issues. First, do the dosing regimens used by people taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19 achieve the concentration of drug necessary to be effective? And second, if these concentrations are achieved, are they safe?
In regard to the first issue, it is unlikely that using anti-parasitic preparations of ivermectin as directed for their anti-parasitic actions come close to achieving the necessary concentration, as these regimens are designed to produce effective anti-parasitic action without additional toxicities.
Second, while ivermectin is generally regarded as a safe drug when used at anti-parasitic doses, it is not without issues. It is well known in the veterinary literature that some dogs, especially those with collie heritage, are very sensitive to ivermectin (seizures and possibly death). The reason for this atypical toxicity was discovered by a Washington State University researcher, Dr. Katrina Mealy. When ivermectin is used in dogs (for heartworms) it is recommended that they be screened for the genetic alteration that makes them susceptible. Do we know if humans have the same or similar issue, especially if the dosing is 100 times the anti-parasitic dose? The studies have not been done, but to assume ivermectin is safe at 100 times the anti-parasitic dose is not a prudent assumption to make. It is likely that a significant number of people would find this dose toxic. We are not seeing this predicted toxicity because most people do not use 100 times the normal dose. On the other hand, when used at anti-parasitic doses, it is very unlikely to be of much use against a virus (that much we do know from the culture dish studies).
But all these issues are mostly theoretical. The only real way to test if a drug is useful is to do the clinical studies. Let me preface this section by the common knowledge in my field that just because there is action in a dish, it doesn’t always translate to effective clinical response, as the conditions in a dish are substantially different from a patient. Therefore, one should not make judgments based solely on in vitro results.
A second factor is the nature of the disease and the clinical studies. As is commonly pointed out by those who downgrade the significance of COVID-19, only about 5% of those who get COVID-19 are hospitalized, and only about 1% actually die (a percentage that is thankfully getting smaller as doctors and nurses develop more effective treatments). Because such negative outcomes occur in only a small minority of patients, it makes any anecdotal evidence virtually useless (in fact, more than useless — anecdotal evidence is actually misleading).
The only way to know anything about effectiveness is with very large-scale studies in the general population, or very focused studies on patients known to have COVID-19. It matters not what Mr. Courtney, my cousin, or Joe Rogan for that matter (who has himself stated he should not be used as a medical authority), did to treat their COVID-19, as 95 times out of 100, they will not be hospitalized even if the treatment had no effective action. I think it is easy to see how such a situation will lead to many false conclusions if the studies are not carefully done.
And when such studies have been done under careful conditions, the results have been disappointing for both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. I wish it weren’t so, as I like everyone would wish there was an inexpensive way to treat COVID-19, but these drugs, despite some early indications they may be useful, have just not produced any reasonable results upon further study. Further, Mr. Courtney’s criticism of “just follow the money” is not a very scientific argument.
To address Mr. Courtney’s final argument, that is, if it is good enough for the government of India to recommend ivermectin, it is good enough for me, I think one needs to examine the politics of the situation. Politicians like to be seen as in charge and doing something effective, especially if it is cheap and does not make demands on the populace. What could be easier than to recommend an inexpensive treatment (at $2 per person, even in India only comes to only a few billion dollars). It has much political expediency, especially if the ability to know if it is effective or not is virtually impossible without careful study. I would think someone as suspicious of politicians as Mr. Courtney says he is would have such suspicions, as politicians in India are no different from those in the United States.
Like everybody, I would like COVID-19 to go away. However, to minimize the disease or grab onto false hopes is not useful. Even though it is only about 0.5% to 1% who die, it is still substantial (in the United States that is about 2 million people). During the peaks of the surges, COVID-19 becomes the No. 1 killer in the United States (exceeding cancer and heart disease). Numbers in addition to counts of COVID-19 deaths bear this out, excessive deaths are up from what would be projected and life expectancy in the United States has decreased for the first time in over a century.
However, with a little precaution (masks and distancing), and getting the vaccine, we can mitigate much of the carnage (and not destroy our economy). We are seeing the numbers going down, and if we should be so lucky that no new variant arises, we should soon be able to put this in the past. We do not need to be hating on each other. We should be a community/nation that supports one another, particularly during a pandemic or other natural disaster.
Simasko lives in Pullman and recently retired as chair of the Department of Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University. He was WSU professor since 1994 and taught pharmacology to veterinary students.