I watch the various sports talking heads pretty closely. In commenting on the Damar Hamlin incident, not one of them, to my knowledge, wonders aloud, or attempts to link the player’s collapse with his vaccination status. The truth is that 80% of the NFL Bills have been jabbed, including Damar, at least once.
So why is not even one media sports commentator, not to mention one NFL official or one coach or player making the possible connection between Hamlin’s on field collapse and COVID-19 inoculations?
Why is the major media, as a whole, curtly dismissive of the idea that Hamlin’s cardiac arrest may have had anything to do with the jab? A number of establishment journalists openly ridicule th e notion.
Some doctors believe, according to my sources, that a rare heart disease called commotio cordis, described as a “concussion of the heart,” is the real culprit. Really? We understand that chances of suffering from such a condition are one in 200 million.
No, it’s the same old story in my opinion — coverup and deliberate obfuscation by the press, who run interference for government health agencies and the pharmaceutical elite. It’s all really quite disgusting.
Listen, you don’t play in the NFL without passing rigorous medical examinations and surviving numerous physical evaluations. Hamlin, like his colleagues, is a stud, or at least, was a stud. These guys are expensive business investments. A lot of money is tied up in each one of them.
My tentative conclusion: Damar joins thousands of other athletes who have collapsed on fields and courts throughout the world in recent years. Many of them die on the spot. Hamlin was lucky. May God have mercy on him and his family.
I may have been a bit over the top in pasting the pollyannaish label on Ryan Urie’s plea for optimism (Dec. 24) in my column of Jan. 4. However, having reviewed his column (Dec. 24), I stand by the essence of my criticism of his overly optimistic view of change.
Democracies throughout the world are threatened, including our own. Some are democracies in name only. Think of Russia and numerous Latin American nations. Think of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in office after the electorate tossed him out.
Urie complains that I didn’t offer solutions to the problems that I listed. But I did. I called on Americans to wake up to the strangulation of our democracy.
Perceiving risk is the first step toward solutions to any problem.
The sky isn’t falling, yet. But any rational and informed being should be able to see the widening cracks.
So, Ryan, I’ll just keep clucking along.
Meanwhile, keep writing your excellent column.
Bible and artificial intelligence
Ryan Urie’s column (Daily News, Jan. 6) addressed the issue of rapidly developing artificial intelligence and future human worth and purpose. Urie neglected the absolutely critical issue of God and the fact that our ultimate value and purpose come from him. Besides giving meaning, purpose and worth to humans, the Bible, God’s word, clearly addresses the technological developments we are experiencing today. According to God, these AI developments will be used by a world dictator to control all human activity. We are seeing the precursors of this in the proceedings of the World Economic Forum, which has made clear their intent to rule the earth and have stated that average people “will own no property and will be happy.” They are also talking about reducing the earth’s population from the current 8 billion to just 500 million. They have not made clear how they intend to bring this about, but technology will be a key. Apart from a relationship with God, humans are merely animals that appear for a short time and then disappear without any purpose or meaning. It is well documented that the universe and this earth are extremely fine-tuned to support life with the obvious appearances of design by a super intelligence. Scientific discoveries continue to reinforce this truth and document that the Bible is God’s word to mankind. Hundreds of prophecies made by God in the Bible have been perfectly fulfilled and the near future ones, including the ones dealing with a world dictator using AI to control humanity, will be perfectly fulfilled. Human worth, meaning and purpose come from knowing God and Jesus as Lord and Savior. God’s truth can only be temporarily suppressed. Let God’s exciting truth set you free and give your life meaning, purpose and worth.