Thoughts on parking
Looking out of my window on Moscow’s South Jefferson Street, I can see three cars piled high with snow. They obviously haven’t moved in weeks, making it impossible for the city to properly clear the street. Growing up in snow country, I have always wondered why Moscow hasn’t established snow day rules, especially on some narrow streets. That would require people to vacate one side of the street, for example the odd number side on odd-number days, until the city has cleared it. Yes, that’s a pain but it would make life easier in the long run.
Also, this morning I got a letter from the city asking if I would like to see a resident’s only parking permit established. Ever since the city decided that people living in the new Identity apartments next to the bridge across the creek wouldn’t need parking spaces, more cars have been plugging up streets all over the area. I realize in a progressive paradise we will all take the bus or walk everywhere, but until that comes to pass we need to consider the real world.
It may be time to require people who park overnight in some residential areas to have a permit. Depends on how much of a headache that would be for the residents.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow