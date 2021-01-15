Trump should move to Squirrel
Trying to find some good from the embarrassing debacle in the U.S. Capitol, and I think I have it. President Trump will step down despite voter fraud in the states he lost. Fortunately, there was apparently no fraud in the states he won, or this would go on forever. But now he needs a place to retire.
I suggest Squirrel, Idaho (yes there is such a place). As the Idaho electorate went almost two-thirds for Trump he has lots of friends in the Gem state. He can develop a new resort at Squirrel that will surely go bankrupt like many of his other business ventures. He can then claim huge tax losses that his friends in Idaho will obligingly forgive.
Idaho’s two senators are his buddies and have thoughtfully helped him guide the future of the Supreme Court. He will be a shoulder they can cry on, and cry they will as they lose their chairmanships of the Senate banking and foreign relations committees that are so important (?) to Idaho.
Perhaps a little local “politicking” will salve the damaged egos. Our eccentric congressman from District 1 can easily get a black helicopter to fly them to Boise and Ammon Bundy can open the Capitol for them any time they like. Our Lt. Governor can set up a “meet and greet” with appropriate legislators handpicked by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. And don’t forget that Squirrel will get a badly needed economic boost as the new home of Trump’s Presidential Library for those who want to read more about the last four years.
Earl H, Bennett
Genesee
A forum for falsehood
Every time the Trump regime does something appalling, the right-wing fog-machine (Fox, Newsmax, etc.) leaps into action. So it was after Trump’s Great Heathen Army obeyed his marching orders and sacked the Capitol last Wednesday. Scoundrels like Rep. Matt Gaetz and Tucker Carlson claimed that antifa, not MAGA, was behind the murderous coup attempt; besides, they added, Black Lives Matter folks rioted last summer, and they burned stuff. So, nothing to see here.
Predictably, Daily News columnist Scotty Anderson now offers a second-hand version of Fox’s smokescreen. A little “Kenosha, Wisconsin” and some “Portland” deliver false equivalency for the gullible. He closes with the hollow declaration that the Jan. 6 insurrection didn’t reflect his conservative values.
But the core of the column is a jaw-dropping bit of Trumpian revisionism: “What those Trump supporters did was inexcusable. What Antifa did was inexcusable. But pay attention to the details of what happened Wednesday. The same individuals who have been emboldened all year by the Democrats’ support and praise are closely tied to the lawlessness at the Capitol.”
Just like Sens. Cruz and Hawley’s swindle regarding “voter fraud,” this “antifa” claim is pure propaganda, and an outright lie. Only delusional Trump supporters believe it; unfortunately, the MAGA mob that sacked the Capitol followed that faith into treason. They endangered legislators, killed a young policeman and will suffer the consequences. Now their families are blaming Trump and Fox for deceiving and radicalizing them.
America moved into a new place last week: a sitting president incited violent insurrection against the US government. “Whatabout” and “Both Sides Do It” are cynical deceptions: only one side shredded the Constitution in order to keep its criminal leader in power.
Just like the Fox liars they emulate, columns like Anderson’s simply broadcast DISinformation. The Daily News shouldn’t provide a forum for falsehood. Enough is enough.
Michael Hanly
Pullman
Appreciated story, columns
I really appreciated Ellen Dennis’ feature “Breaking down barriers in health care” (Jan. 1). Good news all the way around. Meagan Boll (who uses a wheelchair) is in the WWAMI program, and the perspective she will bring to her medical career is special. And four University of Idaho engineering students (two with names associated with Muslim cultures) are helping Meagan meet a requirement by building an “assistive CPR device.”
A regular monthly feature on projects of UI and WSU students would be great. They deserve more than academic credit, and their projects are not only sources of information but also of hope. No matter what program — history, agriculture, art, environmental science, music, economics, etc. — there is always relevant research going on.
I also always appreciate Ahad Rahmani’s columns and read them slowly or twice. The perspectives of professionals in design, architecture and urban planning are outside my experience and a breath of fresh air. Now I will go visit the Cube.
As for letter writer Ruth Butler’s amazing statement, “If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris really did win the election, Nov. 3 why are they not actively proving the legitimacy in the courts?” let me offer this analogy. She and I run a race and I win. She disputes this. There’s a photo and judges to prove it. It’s beneath my dignity to argue with her. I turn toward the next race.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
No time for games
Representative Fulcher, did you swallow all the lies President Trump told us about the election being stolen from him, about how he won big?
Do you believe that you have discovered election violations that Trump’s lawyers in over 55 lawsuits missed?
Is that why you officially refused, on Jan. 6, to accept that Joe Biden had fairly won our November election? Incredibly, you signed your objection just hours after and in the same place where people had lost their lives and U.S. senators, representatives, staff and many others were terrorized in a violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump himself.
The thugs who did this were domestic terrorists, Rep. Fulcher. They believed that “bad people” had stolen the election from President Trump, because that’s what Trump told our country, over and over again. They had some sort of scaffolding with them and said they planned to hang Vice President Pence. They brutally attacked a Capitol Hill police officer who died the following day.
You took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, Rep.Fulcher. Do not play games with this.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Worth reciting
Here’s a poem for anyone who lays claims to being a lover of our country. Recite this to those who think that attacking ourselves is patriotic.
One who loves the USA; does not assault; the House of the People. One who incites the people; to assault their own house; does not love the people; does not love the house; of the people, does not love the USA.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow