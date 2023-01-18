New words, taking action

In summer 2021, I added “heat dome” to my vocabulary, because we in the Northwest experienced extremely high temperatures for an extended period. A heat dome, we learned, is an area of extreme heat that gets trapped under a high-pressure dome.

Climate change is causing the frequency of heat domes to rise, so maybe instead of experiencing one every 50 or so years, we can expect it to happen again in the next 10 years. More recently, Californians have been introduced first-hand to an “atmospheric river.” Heat domes and atmospheric rivers are just two of the weather disruptions intensified by climate change. That’s the bad news.

