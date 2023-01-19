For the soul
One-a-day vitamins are the most popular vitamin. Yet 331.9 million of us Americans have a short-lived dedication to life and health. Americans on average only buy one bottle of supplements a year.
Hanging above my kitchen sink is a copy of the “Desiderata.” It is my daily vitamin. I see a world full of people, each with their own wisdom and value but all who need a supplement, a vitamin for their soul.
Here are some portions of “Desiderata,” by Max Hermann, written in 1927:
“Go placidly amid the noise and haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence.” In 1965 on a lookout on the Clearwater, l was covered in nature’s mantle of blue and green celebrating the beauty of silence. While more than 1,000 miles away, violence and death illuminated the sky over Los Angeles.
“Speak your truth quietly and clearly and listen to others.” Listening to the words of others may only be for a moment but resonate for a lifetime. My uncle Manse offended my young ears by swearing when telling his hunting stories. Only later in life did I come to appreciate that in all of eternity this was his song never to be repeated.
“If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter.” My conclusion is similar to the words of the “Desiderata.” If you allow others to define you will be more or less than you are.
“I have been both a hero and a villain.” Embracing brutal honesty allows us to discover more about ourselves and others. In a world of words there are many prayers but a portion of one, the Lord’s Prayer, “forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,” is a necessary companion to loving others and yourself.
“Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.” Time is a clever magician that almost in the same moment can take forever but, in a wink, would rob you of your youth. It can be defeated by a determined dedication to live and laugh.
Stan Smith
Viola
Doubling down
Democrats are whining that the GOP is unfair and elects candidates based on lies. So Rep. George Santos embellished a few facts to get elected. Did you ever tell a lie? If you say no, you are a liar. I am inspired by Speaker McCarthy and Santos’ brazen doubling down. Maybe enough to run for office. It may interest voters to know I maxed the SATs, I’m a rodeo champion, I tutored Albert Einstein, killed bin Laden and I’m the product of immaculate conception. I can fly.
Richard Strongoni
Moscow