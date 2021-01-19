Not model behavior
Russ Fulcher, Idaho’s First District congressman, has been seen pushing through a security checkpoint on his way into the Capitol Building. He set off the alarm and did not stop but shoved his way past a Capitol police officer. When his lack of respect for important safety measures was observed, he began tweeting. “The Capitol Police are heroes. I continue to support and thank them for their service.” Is it just me, or does this behavior befit a representative of the people of Idaho? We are one week since the Capitol was beset by a riot, including individuals on the FBI watch list, and this man cannot follow a simple protocol that we all know is meant to keep us safe. I would ask that Fulcher and others learn they are asked to model the behavior we seek to teach our children: respect for law and order.
Zena Hartung, Moscow
Focus on life
Since this is the first time we’re getting free virus tests at such a massive scale, we don’t know if it’s any worse than a previous virus, thus allowing COVID-19 to become political. When governors realized that lockdowns and surges in viruses could trigger an influx of COVID-19 relief they were eager to report every uptick. This money, meant for citizens, was soon diverted.
A governor might have a vested interest in seeing that the reported number of cases continues to rise. What if a way to quell the virus would be to open up and let herd immunity take over? What if a good way to help the unemployed would be to unlock business? But this would pose a moral hazard for governors who don’t want to pass up a handout. They say, “We don’t want one person to die.” Well why do they allow people to drive?
There is too much financial incentive associated with this virus to correctly assess it. Hospitals are nicely remunerated for a COVID-19 diagnosis as opposed to a flu diagnosis. Investment dollars are pouring into vaccine research. Masks are subsidized. Politicians are afraid of lawsuits or losing votes. The lockdown gives a big business an opportunity to knock out small shops. One state used social distancing as an excuse to block poll observers.
China imprisoned a journalist for four years for reporting the mishandling of the virus while our media suppresses doctors opposed to the lockdown. Medicine is not a one-trick pony show. Stay home if you’re sick and let the rest out. Of the millions of people who survived COVID-19, was their treatment to go home and drink lots of water? We’ll always have death but we focus on life.
Franci DuPont, Moscow
Order and prosperity
There are reports of plans for demonstrations in the state capitols on Wednesday. Let me give a few words of caution to the generation younger than me (70). If you are considering attending, you are maybe GOP, and here in the Latah party, a Christian by profession, or a populist loyal to President Trump. To all of you, I say, if you do not possess the “internal constitution” to participate in our capitol in an orderly way, then do not go. For those professing to be Christians, that “internal constitution” is not only the conscience, but the spirit of God at work in the believer. Listen.
Locally, we have a pastor with a considerable readership here and abroad who continues to claim the election was stolen. In my opinion, he does a disservice to his readers and our state and local community. But even if you are persuaded by his or others’ arguments in this matter, you have no right to raise hell in our Capitol like we witnessed in our nation’s Capitol last week. I am confident that many of you will not be seduced by violence and disorder, but there were many examples of citizens who got caught up in last week’s riot who later wondered “How’d that happen?” And it is reported that some are planning to bring firearms to these demonstrations — if you do so, your responsibility to others is all the greater. My and your generation has been blessed with a good order in Idaho. One evidence is of the increasing numbers of people moving here (a challenge of its own) to participate in that order and prosperity. To continue in that, we have to exercise our responsibility to God and to our neighbor.
Fred Banks, Moscow
Inspired to fight pandemic
The tragic story of nurse Rebecca Lawton’s death by COVID-19 (Daily News, Jan. 9) reminds us that all of the over 374,000 deaths have been tragic stories. Inspired by Ms. Lawton, we can do our part to beat the pandemic, including the mask wearing, social distancing and no gatherings. In addition, we can thank our members of the House and Senate for the relief bill they just passed, asking them to continue to support further legislation to beat the pandemic and its economic fallout along with the inequities in health care, housing and hunger it exposed.
Willie DickersonSnohomish, Wash.
A virtual swearing in
Let us listen to the voices long since silenced: Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley and John Kennedy. In unison they offer a reason to be cautious. All were victims of assassination.
Other world leaders have also been killed by extremists, notably Archduke Franz Ferdinand and in more recent times Anwar Sadat. President Sadat was killed during a military parade when Muslim extremist attacked him in Cairo, Egypt, in October 1981. Egypt’s military on that day could not protect him from a well-planned attack by a few determined assassins.
Recently our brave Capitol police could not stop a coordinated attack on our Congress. It will take months of painstaking inquiry to have a clear, complete understanding of an event that has shaken the very foundation of our government.
What we do know is that 8,000-plus insurrectionists came from all parts of our country to DC. Encouraged by the fact that more than 50 percent of Republicans believe that the election was “Stolen.”
The mob failed to stop ratification by the Electoral Congress. Yet after the attack, 121 Republican members of the House of Representative and a dozen senators voted to overturn the vote of the people. This adds additional clarity to the depth of our Grand Canyon divide.
The swearing in of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris is scheduled for Wednesday. To date, President Trump has done little to accept the time-honored tradition of a “peaceful transition” of power. The insurrectionist movement is not over.
I would favor a virtual swearing-in ceremony not to protect Joe and Kamala from COVID-19 but to protect them from the virus of anger and hate that no doubt infected those who assassinated four of our previous presidents.
Stan Smith, Viola
Wants more Pullman coverage
I’m a long-time reader and supporter of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and its talented writers.
In the past year and a half, I’ve noticed a plunge in Pullman news coverage; especially coverage of Pullman City Council, our city’s main legislative body, elected directly by residents.
I understand the paper is fighting financial woes. That notwithstanding, it’s normal for Moscow City Council to have both preview stories and then recap stories of their meetings. Pullman is lucky to get even one of those. A few months ago, it was a day or two late, but a small recap of a council meeting was posted on Page 3, dealing with massive budget decisions and the downstream effect on residents. It was given the ol’ Staff Report byline. That same day, on the front page, was a story about how some University of Idaho maintenance folks had to spend a few extra hours picking up loose branches from a light wind storm. Complete with photo. See the problem?
Today (Jan. 15), kudos to the paper for writing about Moscow residents expressing their desire for traffic calming on a local road. This week, there was no story about Pullman City Council’s meeting where we approved more than $1.6-plus million on a new traffic-calming, pedestrian-friendly project on Pioneer Hill. The student newspaper covered it.
I don’t think missing a Monday paper is where we’re getting a news void. Our local Fourth Estate’s name includes Pullman. It has since 1991. Therefore, I challenge the Moscow-Pullman Daily News to step up its game on the issues and celebrations that have dire consequences for Pullman residents.
C. Brandon Chapman
Pullman City Council, Ward 3
Looking back at 2021
I’m a sophomore in high school. Right now, Idaho leaders get to decide what my kids’ 2071 history book reads.
Option 1: “In 2021, Idaho leaders dealt the wild salmon and steelhead that had populated the Snake River Basin for millennia an ultimatum. Knowing that nothing but breaching the four unnecessary dams would bring back the fish, but afraid to challenge the status-quo, Congressman Simpson chose complacency. Although several billions more in taxpayer dollars were thrown at half-hearted efforts to bring back the fish, they were never able to repopulate their historic spawning waters. In 2030, when the CRSO met again to decide the fate of the now bankrupt Bonneville Power Administration’s four dysfunctional assets, the red and silver animals that supported an entire ecosystem were long gone. Idaho’s hometown hockey team is now, like everything else in the state, named for potatoes.”
Option 2: “In 2021, Idaho leaders reversed course on a 50-year history of poor decisions in an attempt to turn around the declining populations of wild salmon and steelhead. Working across the aisle, Congressman Simpson, decided it was time Idahoans got their fish back. Though it was a difficult decision to make, it was the right one. In the following years after the dams were breached, Idaho’s renowned fish began to repopulate the lower Snake. Now, every year on Idaho Salmon Day, we celebrate the decision our bold state leaders made 50 years ago to embrace the wilderness God gave us. Each spring four generations of Idahoans can be seen on the lower Snake, fishing the best waters in the world and supporting a $500 million economy.”
I urge those reading to write to Congressman Simpson and ask that he act to breach the four Lower Snake River dams and save our beloved fish.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise
Enjoys columnists, responses
I especially enjoy the paper when there is a column from Dale Courtney or Scotty Anderson.
I’ll not only get to puff up my righteousness but will enjoy the well-reasoned counter letters that will appear in the next few days. I would like to see more letter writers with alternate views.
The Lewiston paper has the inverse of our situation with far more conservative viewpoints. Maybe the best of those could be published in this paper. Reading letters is a poor substitute for a dialogue but it is a start.
Jeffrey Watt, Pullman
Accuracy matters
A weekend letter to the editor from Monique C. Lillard of Moscow should have indicated Dr. Francis Spain of Moscow has retired after more than 40 years. The length of Spain’s career was unclear because of a Daily News error.