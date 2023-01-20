Out of the terrible tragedy in Moscow has come a new beginning. Before a suspect was caught, many of us were practicing more vigilance and some were living in fear. We were saddened and confused. We are still experiencing all these feelings. But with that came the realization that we are all in this together. Out running errands, I found myself seeing people with a new sense of compassion. Offering a warm smile and a “hi” would solicit the same in return. This interaction brought a connection that had a deeper meaning than before. I was more patient and tended to notice people as a person instead of just getting through my shopping and heading on my way. Others are experiencing this as well. It brought me to tears when Chief Fry at the news conference on Dec. 30 expressed his appreciation for our community. It is easy to criticize but it takes looking deeper to encourage.
I read an article where someone said that our community will never be the same, and in this new sense of compassion I hope that is true. Most of the world has now heard of Moscow and Pullman. Let us be the bright light to others.
It’s amazing how unaware Daily News columnist Chuck Pezeshki is of the implications of his writings. His recent attempt to address his bigoted language by recounting his privileged ecotourism trip to the ancestral land of taco trucks was a perfect example. It only served to strengthen the existing critique. Maybe next he’ll regale us with his snowboarding trip to the Land of Old People as proof he isn’t an ageist.
In his latest column, he returns to his favorite target, and as per usual his swirling morass of pointless words obliterate whatever he is trying to say. Reading Chuck, one would think Dr. Fauci has an endless discretionary budget and is personally selecting and funding ways to kill you. Focusing on the individual entirely misses the mark. Between the estimated $50 billion Black Budget, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and innumerable Department of Defense and other known and unknown programs, we have for decades invested in new forms of death and destruction. This has corrupted our research universities and perverted any notion of the “search for knowledge.” These are deeply entrenched funding systems that absolutely need watchdogs to investigate and work on our behalf towards curbing the continuing (and increasing) investment in militarized knowledge. We need virologists working toward better understanding and not every virologist is working on bioweapons. But across any discipline, including Chuck’s, there’s a spectrum, some of which can be put to very dangerous applications. What we know is happening only hints at what is hidden. It might be accelerating but none of this is new.
And if the scrutiny The Man (Chuck showing his age) has to endure amounts to nothing more than what can be dismissed as the blathering of the village idiot, then we’re all in trouble. And for medical heroes, I and everyone have much better choices much closer to home.
From Saturday’s Lewiston Tribune, “U.S. to take ‘extraordinary steps’ to avoid debt default.” What extraordinary steps? Stop sending huge piles of money to other countries? Stop paying people to stay home and not have a job? Stop supporting the illegals pouring across our southern border? Stop spending more than our income?
Oh, no. Let’s not get crazy here. They’re going to “divest” contributions to federal employee retirement plans. Whew, that is extraordinary. I’m sure that will take care of the problem and we’ll never have to raise the debt ceiling again. What a show. And they pretend to be serious with this stuff. Thanks.
I’m experiencing a closing chapter in my cherished First Amendment right to freedom of the press. Starting today, no publication in our area will deliver to our rural home address. Neither the Lewiston Tribune, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News nor the Spokesman-Review. Paperless in an old logging company town. I’m not sure how I’ll start my mornings or my fireplace going forward.
Luckily, I get the Daily News in my classroom through the Newspapers in Education program, so every Friday I’ll get thirty papers that I can recycle into fire starter at home. And as Craig Clohessy wrote last week, I can find solace in the fact that at least four awesome young women from the school I’ve taught at for 25 years, Lincoln Middle School, are still producing print or radio journalism. Thankful for the work of Laura Guido, Hayat Norimine, Ella Turner-Rahman, and Rachel Sun. The future of journalism is in good hands.
And maybe if I can figure out how to stay logged in on my phone for good so that I can get articles from the Gray Lady, I can still get passably good news coverage from The New York Times and NPR. Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes.
I met Terry Buffington at the Pullman Senior Center, where we are both members. She’s fun to listen to and will ask the most frank questions. What would you expect from a cultural anthropologist?
Buffington grew up Black in Jim Crow Mississippi. She has stories to tell. She was, and is, an active educator. Check out her collection at the University of North Carolina: finding-aids.lib.unc.edu/70107/#d1e49.
The above collection of tapes, transcripts, photographs, printed materials and films document Buffington’s work with Black men from West Point, Miss., who came of age during the civil rights movement of the 1960s and were influenced by Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee field organizers like Ralph Featherstone and Stokely Carmichael. They also document life and work in Clay County, Miss., in the 1950s-1970s and include materials from Buffington’s late husband, John Buffington, and a scrapbook highlighting the Oxford-Afro Cultural Center from 1981-83, with which Terry Buffington was heavily involved.
Much of it is digitized for ease of access.