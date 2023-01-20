Community compassion

Out of the terrible tragedy in Moscow has come a new beginning. Before a suspect was caught, many of us were practicing more vigilance and some were living in fear. We were saddened and confused. We are still experiencing all these feelings. But with that came the realization that we are all in this together. Out running errands, I found myself seeing people with a new sense of compassion. Offering a warm smile and a “hi” would solicit the same in return. This interaction brought a connection that had a deeper meaning than before. I was more patient and tended to notice people as a person instead of just getting through my shopping and heading on my way. Others are experiencing this as well. It brought me to tears when Chief Fry at the news conference on Dec. 30 expressed his appreciation for our community. It is easy to criticize but it takes looking deeper to encourage.

I read an article where someone said that our community will never be the same, and in this new sense of compassion I hope that is true. Most of the world has now heard of Moscow and Pullman. Let us be the bright light to others.

