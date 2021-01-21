Backing away from oil, gas
I recently read something that made me feel hopeful. I read that banks are backing away from investing in traditional energy companies. The six largest U.S. banks have announced that they will not invest in oil and gas exploration in the arctic, and 131 companies are divesting from coal mining and/or coal-fired power plants. Included in that list are familiar names like Liberty Mutual, Citibank, and MetLife Insurance. (These figures are from Yale Climate Connections http://bit.ly/3bRGHWm).
Companies, organizations and associations don’t have to have international name recognition to take meaningful action on air pollution and climate change. Businesses, professional organizations and individuals can make their concerns about these issues known by contacting elected representatives at the local, state and national level. They can also endorse relevant legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act https://energyinnovationact.org/endorse/ and ask their members of Congress to co-sponsor the legislation in the new session.
These actions can make a big difference to the politics and economics of renewable energy — which can give us reason to hope for a break on climate change and a cleaner environment for our kids and grandkids.
Casey Johnson
Moscow
Just tell the truth
Elected officials have the responsibility to be leaders, not followers. Just because dozens of constituents call their offices touting conspiracy theories does not make these theories true. Elected officials have access to truthful information, and it is their responsibility to tell their constituents when they are wrong — not just go along because they fear offending them.
There has been no credible evidence that the election was in any way stolen or rigged. Each of more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. is responsible for the managing of the election in their county, and have numerous dedicated poll workers carrying out the meticulous process, thereby making it virtually impossible to upend or contaminate the results.
I am grateful that Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington have had the courage to speak the truth. Sadly, Reps. Cathy McMorris Rogers in Washington and Russ Fulcher in Idaho have cowardly succumbed to the misguided opinions of some vocal constituents and perpetuated lies and disinformation. They know better. Be brave. Tell the truth. Help bring the American people back to democracy and ethics and honesty.
Constance Brumm
Moscow
Where were they then?
Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats rushed to judgment to impeach the president. No investigation, no debate or providing of any evidence or witnesses. Democrats ignored America and rushed a moot impeachment. A known member of antifa faces charges for allegedly storming the capitol building last week dressed as a Trump supporter. Antifa had weapons — helmets and tear gas masks — and engaged in chemical warfare.
Where was Pelosi and the Democrats when the BLM radical terrorists, rioters and criminals burned stores in cities, ransacked 100 businesses, looted stores and destroyed property, attacked the police with bricks and molotov cocktails, tore down statues and did anything they wanted. They burned down a police station in Minneapolis. They attacked a courthouse in Portland. Governors of Democrat states and democrat mayors of cities have been letting this go on for months.
Claude Kellog
Moscow
Doctor deserves retirement
We echo Monique Lillard’s sentiments in her letter of Jan. 16 about Moscow Family Medicine’s Dr. Francis Spain, who retired at the end of 2020. He was among those graduating from the first Idaho WWAMI class, and over the years he has been involved with the WWAMI program. Since 1985 he has cared for our family’s medical needs. He is professional, knowledgeable and kind.
This country has a critical shortage of physicians, especially for rural areas, and Idaho is no exception. Doctors are retiring or transferring elsewhere, and it is difficult to recruit physicians to serve in rural areas, including Moscow.
In 2014, with his wife Michelle, he spearheaded efforts to raise funds for scholarships to be made available to WWAMI students — with a preference for students with ties to or an interest in Latah County.
Please consider honoring Dr. Spain by contributing to the Gritman Medical Center Foundation’s Endowed Foundation (https://www.acceleratemed.org/give/). Other funds include Idaho WWAMI Endowed Scholarship Fund, which gives scholarships to WWAMI students — with a preference for students participating in WWAMI Idaho. On the above web link, click on “search” to find other ways to give that are specific to Idaho.
Dr. Francis Kirk Spain, you truly deserve your retirement, but our family and your other patients will miss you. Congratulations!
Joan and George Klingler
Moscow
What’s with the churches?
I have a question of grave concern for America’s churches: Exactly who is their God? Put another way, from whence come the orders that, generally, people of faith follow so obediently today?
Centuries ago, their forefathers traversed dangerously wild oceans to escape political and religious tyrannies, seeking a land where they might be free to make unhampered life choices, as guided solely by their personal consciences.
Fast forward to 2020-21. In stark contrast, what is it that dictates to believers now? In large measure, it’s ghoulish and greedy pharmaceutical con artists the likes of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci et al., fully enabled and backed up by equally power-hungry politicians and media moguls. Shamefully, pitifully, even tragically, these do seem to be the current gods of power and control over our people.
And with the vast majority of our churches being professedly Christian, how is it that they’ve forgotten the words of their founder who declared of them, “Ye are the salt of the earth, but if the salt itself loses its savor, with what shall it be salted? It is good for naught but to be cast out and trodden under foot by men.” (Mt. 5:13)
Harsh and searing words indeed, but it wasn’t I who spoke them. High time to rise up, Christians, and spring the trap that’s been so cunningly laid for you, lest it soon become too late forever. Truth be known, our entire world seems to be waiting for you to re-grow a spine, and show the way back to some true faith and freedom.
Carol Asher
Kamiah