If you want to help children, help children
Barb, put down your holy water bong already.
I learned through an article in the Jan 19 issue of the Daily News that Rep. Barbara Ehardt would like to create a “day of tears” in which flags are flown half-mast to recognize abortions. It is disgusting that in 2022, women in power are actively trying to take away power from women.
Forced pregnancies are archaic. We need to expand family planning services and birth control access, work on toxic masculinity and rape culture, and provide support for mothers after birth and throughout the child’s life. We should not punish and guilt women into making choices that could negatively affect their life — for the rest of their life — and also set a child’s life up for failure. Why on earth would anyone force a person who doesn’t want a baby, and/or does not have the resources or ability to take care of a baby, to have a baby? That’s just bad business.
Reproductive rights are human rights. When I read about these ego-boosting PR stunts that harm women and children, it makes me sick. Why not work on a bill that feeds low-income children? Perhaps a resolution that provides free childcare for families? Let’s expand education! More healthcare access! If your desire really is to help children — and not purposely harm women — then work on resolutions that help children, not ones that glorify balls of cells.
Mina Ashkannejhad
Moscow