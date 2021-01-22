Helping those in need
Please join the Latah and Benewah County (District 5) Democrats in celebrating the recent MLK National Day of Service by donating to local organizations that serve people in need. During these challenging times, with many hard-working fellow Americans struggling to get by, my wife and I feel it appropriate to donate our COVID-19 stimulus money to local nonprofits that share our values and are engaged in addressing local needs. We encourage people of all political persuasions to participate.
Latah County Democrats maintain an account for distributing donations to several local food banks and pantries. Volunteers do weekly or monthly drops at the banks and help out briefly. These local food banks often have existing relationships with grocery stores for discounts, so donating to them directly often provides more food and a focus on food items most conducive to healthy nutrition. To support this ongoing work, send a check indicating your intentions to: Treasurer, Latah County Democrats, P.O. Box 9772, Moscow, ID 83843.
If you’re not inclined to donate through the Latah County Democrats or wish to provide assistance outside of Latah County, please check out Community Action Partnerships, see https://www.cap4action.org/. CAP has independent offices in 10 north Idaho counties, as well as Asotin County in Washington. CAP offices can not only connect you with local food banks and other service providers, but also directly provides housing assistance, services for senior citizens, energy assistance and supports programs designed to help people move out of poverty.
This is not just a single day of service but an opportunity to build long term partnerships for long term change.
Archie George
Moscow
More points of view
I second letter writer Jeffrey Watt (Daily News, Jan. 19) in encouraging the replay of reasoned letter writers of a variety of views from the Lewiston paper in the Daily News as space affords.
We need more thoughtful points of view and less food-fighting or we may not “keep” our republic as Olde Ben cautioned over 200 years ago. And we need to intend to listen with an open mind to thoughtfully presented views.
Dave Remington
Moscow