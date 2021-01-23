BLM far from communist
To Dale Courtney’s diatribe (Daily News, Jan. 20) against Black Lives Matter: Where is the proof the movement is communist?
Were his people considered 3/5ths of a person in the American Constitution? Were his people enslaved for generations? Were they not even allowed formal names on census roles? Were the children of his people forcibly taken away from their mothers after they were weaned? Were his menfolk whipped to within an inch of their lives, or did they fear being lynched for eyeing a white lady or back talking?
After emancipation, was Courtney’s family forced into sharecropping? Were they prevented from making a better life for themselves or their future generations? Were they denied the right to vote or have their kids go to segregated schools?
Did Courtney give his adolescent sons “the talk” about how to behave when confronted by the man — known as the police? Do they resent being looked at differently because of the color of their skin?
Courtney forgets that the police are an outgrowth of the bounty hunters who made their money by chasing fugitive slaves.
Moreover, does Courtney realize that 97 percent of Black Lives Matter demonstrations were peaceful.
No, Dale. Black Lives Matter is far from being communist.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman