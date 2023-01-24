More trails on the mountain
The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is excited to enter into an agreement with the city of Moscow to develop two miles of trails on the top of Moscow Mountain on city of Moscow property. This property was donated in 1941 by the Powell Family specifically for watershed protection and recreation opportunities.
There was a great show of support from the local recreation community Tuesday night at the Moscow City Council meeting. This project will advance the local recreational needs, providing for easier access to biking, running and hiking to the community while preserving the watershed on top of the mountain which allows the local forest to thrive.
The project specifically will focus on building a flow trail for beginner/intermediate bikers to progress in their skill in a way they can make many laps on the same trail and build a technical descending trail to meet the needs of advanced riders. We’re especially excited that this will provide opportunities for the local youth mountain bikers to improve their skills.
We would like to say thank you to the many volunteers and landowners who have come together over the years to make Moscow Mountain the special place that it is. Many folks tell us that the recreational opportunities on Moscow Mountain are what make Moscow special and a large reason why they have stayed.
It cannot be overstated how important outdoor recreation is to the local economy, job recruitment, and overall health of our residents. We especially want to thank Bennett Lumber Products, which has been a great partner and neighbor over the years. Without its support for local trails, the Palouse would be a little bit harder to live in. We look forward to breaking trail in the upcoming year. If you want to show support for this project and funding for an IDPR Mountain Bike Fund grant, please send letters to info@bikemoscow.org by Jan. 25.
Note: Townsend is president of the Moscow Area MountainBike Association