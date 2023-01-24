More trails on the mountain

The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is excited to enter into an agreement with the city of Moscow to develop two miles of trails on the top of Moscow Mountain on city of Moscow property. This property was donated in 1941 by the Powell Family specifically for watershed protection and recreation opportunities.

There was a great show of support from the local recreation community Tuesday night at the Moscow City Council meeting. This project will advance the local recreational needs, providing for easier access to biking, running and hiking to the community while preserving the watershed on top of the mountain which allows the local forest to thrive.

