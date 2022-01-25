The lingering effects
I want to share my personal experience with long COVID-19 and help people to understand what hundreds of thousands of people are experiencing currently in the U.S. with long COVID-19
I’m in my mid-40s and was a very active person pre-COVID-19. I owned and ran two small businesses, organized community events, helped with three different 501(c3)s, walked 5 miles a day in every type of weather and was a happy, successful person.
That was before COVID-19 took it all. I was hospitalized on March 18, 2021. I spent over a week in the hospital, was six months on oxygen and am now getting close to 10 months and still do not have my life back. I lost my business. We had to sell our home and relocate. I’m not eligible for any services. I have tried to apply for unemployment, disability etc. I can’t clean my house, walk my dog, read a book or even go grocery shopping without issue. I got a desk job but have continuing health issues from COVID-19 that interfere. I crashed my car because of fatigue and brain fog. I have lung blasts and scarring from COVID-19. I have chronic chest pain that increases with activity. I have breathing problems and low oxygen. I have dizziness and brain fog among other side effects.
Doctors have very little help to offer. I just want my life back! There is so much I want to do but just can’t anymore. I hope every day that I will have my old life back. I’m half the person I was and overall, I’m lucky compared to others who are suffering from similar or even worse symptoms.
I hope by sharing and making people aware of the over 1 million long COVID-19 sufferers worldwide and our need for treatments, services and compassion.
Kari Miller
Moscow
Health over wealth, please
In the 1940s, highly toxic lead permeated every aspect of our lives. This discovery by Caltech geochemist Dr. Clair Patterson resulted in a campaign to eliminate this powerful poison.
The discovery was accidental. Dr. Patterson was analyzing the chemical composition of a meteor, which allowed him to calculate that Earth is 4.55 billion years old. A lead-free sample, vital for the analysis, was almost impossible to find. Lead contamination was ubiquitous in air, water, and tissue samples from the 1940s, but not in pre-1800 samples. He demonstrated that contamination was due to tetraethyl lead, used to enhance power and performance of gasoline.
Although that campaign to eliminate lead from gasoline took three decades, it resulted in 1970s legislation to phase out lead from gasoline. Much suffering could have been prevented had officials heeded Dr. Patterson’s findings immediately. Instead they preferred to heed powerful gasoline interests who valued wealth over our health.
Lead and carbon dioxide are very different, but a similar scenario is currently unfolding. Its consequences are even more serious than ubiquitous lead. Scientists’ warnings about carbon dioxide continue to be discounted or ignored completely. Like lead last century, carbon dioxide has reached dangerous atmospheric concentrations. The quickest, most equitable way to mitigate the damage and wean us off fossil fuels is a universal carbon fee and dividend.
This is the moment, President Biden is motivated to act on climate change and he needs our support. Legislation exists in Congress to institute a carbon fee and dividend. Please contact your congressional representatives AND President Biden. Tell them you want a fee on carbon and a dividend returned to consumers.
We got rid of leaded gasoline. We must now deal with a worsening, similar situation. And we can’t wait three more decades.
Trish Hartzell
Moscow
No such monopoly
The current trend of angrily refusing to participate in basic, common-sense public health precautions during a pandemic that has killed over 800,000 Americans is exactly that, a fad with a pretty limited lifespan. And no, I’m not hoping anti-vax/anti-maskers die of COVID-19, just suggesting that people will soon tire of their hysteria about established science and medicine as “government tyranny.”
Looking to the future, under-40 Americans broadly reject racism and anti-gay bigotry while favoring sensible expansions of socialist policies like universal health care, tuition-free college, public preschool, paid family leave, environmental regulations to protect both human health as well as ecosystems and vulnerable species, and the labor rights of working Americans. They also understand basic science and medicine, and understand what cooperation toward a common goal means, in this case preventing additional preventable deaths due to an epidemic disease.
I’m an old guy myself, but I’m all in with these younger folks. Our current system favors concentrations of money and established political power and influence, further enabled by a religious culture that assumes that older men have all the answers. As an older Idahoan myself, I respectfully suggest that we don’t have any such monopoly, nor should we.
Chris Norden
Moscow
The miracle of America
In these troubled times, many feel we are lost. Our search requires not only information from the present but past. Appropriately, the House select committee and the country is working to find the reasons for the Insurrection and make vital changes based on accurate information to lessen the likelihood of another violent attack.
Our American album holds many powerful images of the past and present. The beautiful mosaic of us is more than enough to cover the ugliness of racism, ignorance and prejudice that sadly are also a part of our story. Let us look at just a few tiles:
Maya Lin, daughter of Chinese immigrants, in 1981 submitted the winning design for The Vietnam Memorial. Over 5 million visit the site annually.
The film “Glory” is a tribute to the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, an all-Black Union regiment, lost 1,515 dead and 5,000 captured at the second battle of Fort Wagner in the Civil War, 1863.
Stone Mountain in South Dakota was transformed by Gutzon Burglum, the son of Danish immigrants, into Mount Rushmore from 1927-1941. Three million visit Rushmore annually.
The Richie Boys, 2,100 German Jews out of 15,200 soldiers trained to gather intelligence vital to defeating Germany in World War II.
Larry Page and Sergi Brin, a Russian immigrant, while students at Stanford created Google in 1996. Each day 5.4 billion people use Google.
The 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated Japanese-American unit, fought in Europe during World War II and is the most decorated in U.S. history.
The United States Marine Corps working with Navajo Code Talkers conveyed crucial information to coordinate massive operations in the Pacific, such as the assault on Iwo Jima.
Historically our citizenry is a collection of natives, slaves and immigrants. All have been discriminated against. Yet Americans of all groups have risen up to contribute and to serve their country. The miracle of America is easy to find.
Stan Smith
Viola