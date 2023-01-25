State Sen. Dan Foreman has introduced three pieces of legislation into the State Affairs Committee, each one another zany and destructive idea that is horrible for our state.
1. Basically repeal the 1927 law prohibiting armed unsanctioned militias from organizing and parading around our cities and towns with military grade weapons. He implies that law enforcement thinks this a good idea. I doubt that any reasonable law enforcement officer would agree that having citizens walking around with heavy weapons is great for society.
2. Force colleges and universities to allow guns on campuses. Yea, the professors, administrators, and students are going to get comfortable with students bringing guns to classes.
3. Declare it unlawful for cities or towns to call themselves “sanctuary” cities for immigrants. Uh, Dan, even you said this is a nonissue for Idaho. So why?
We are stuck with this man for the next several years. Best we can do is hope that the larger body of legislators will see these ideas for what they are, just mean-spirited by a man with a twisted view of what Idaho is or should be.
The League of Women Voters of Idaho strenuously opposes Idaho Rep. Skaug’s decision to not allow constituents under 18 to testify on legislation before the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee. The League of Woemn Voters has supported American democracy through nonpartisan education for more than 100 years. An important part of this is encouraging youth engagement. A government “of the people” can only work if the people understand how government works and participates. It is in society’s best interest that young citizens become thoughtful, informed, regular voters.
By discouraging young Idahoans from participating in favor of “adults and taxpayers,” Rep. Skaug is dismissing the value of their testimonies as well as the working experiences of many teens who help support their families and our communities through employment and volunteering. The first sentence of the Idaho Constitution says, “We, the people of Idaho.” That statement is unequivocal in its meaning.
Age discrimination isn’t a good look at any time. We ask that Skaug reverse his decision and welcome civil testimony from all Idahoans.
Note: McBride is president of the League of Women Voters of Idaho.