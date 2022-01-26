Idaho tax cuts
The Idaho House passed a free-wheeling tax cut for the wealthy, relying on those of moderate means to pay their bills. The fiscal irresponsibility represented by this legislation displays where the loyalties the legislators who voted for the legislation lay. This bill is a tax freeze or increase for property owners and an indication that the supporters care little for education.
I agree with one statement by House Majority Leader Rep. Moyle: “We need to make Idaho more competitive with surrounding states.” Indeed. What better way to incentivize well-trained professions to come into or even better remain within the state. Our economic engine is not corporations who reside in Idaho in name only, but the workers, professionals, teachers, electricians, store clerks and so forth who will not see real benefit from this legislation, but continue to see property taxes increase as the cost of living increases, housing costs increase, and food taxed amid rapid inflation.
What do we care about most? Good schools, safe communities, quality roads and opportunities for our children. This tax bill means that hundreds of millions will not go to these basic needs, and most Idahoans will see a tiny tax reduction and rebate.
Idaho’s Legislature needs an overhaul. It is currently in lockstep with an ideology that denies the need for basic services in this state. Why not wait until we see how much we could afford in income tax cuts? Because the current Legislature wants the budget to be reduced to insufficient levels before we get to allocation, and then say, once again, that we do not have enough to solve the problems that face us and local governments will need to pick up the shattered pieces and make something functioning out of it.
Jamal Lyksett
Moscow
Teens need support
As teenagers, we experienced many firsts — our first date, our first driving lesson, our first job interview — and most of us had a supportive adult to help guide us through it all. But not every teen has that caring adult in their life.
Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection and guidance, especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment and establishing healthy relationships. Not only that, but teens are rapidly developing mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Think back to an adult who made an impact during your teen years. Did they play a role in changing the trajectory of your life? They most likely did by providing stability and support. Many teens in Idaho need this guidance. The impact of a caring adult is crucial as they navigate life and its many challenges. We never outgrow the need for a family.
You can make the difference, and you won’t have to do it alone. The state of Idaho provides assistance in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management services, support groups and more.
Foster care informational meetings occur monthly. Learn how you can make an impact in the life of a teen. Visit: fosteringidaho.org or call 2-1-1
Margaret Zysk
Moscow
Not a zero-sum game
I don’t know what a nuclear engineer does aboard submarines, but I assume that they religiously follow precise instructions propagated by the various scientists who design nuclear reactors and their associated components.
If Dale Courtney and his crewmates survived 20 years, I’m quite positive that he didn’t make up his own rules for operating the equipment based on outliers who question the validity of the rules.
Courtney reiterated in his Jan. 19 column in the Daily News the utter nonsense that cloth masks aren’t effective against COVID viruses. This time he cited Leanna Wen, an inarguably smart person, who has asserted that cloth masks don’t work.
For the record, Wen was a Rhoades Scholar and is a medical doctor; but she isn’t an epidemiologist. In other words, she’s not a bona fide expert on the effectiveness of masks.
Truly, even the highest-grade masks don’t provide 100 percent protection. The same is true of vaccinations, which Courtney also criticizes.
For heaven’s sake, for decades the public has been advised to cough into their shirtsleeves if they have a cold. Doing so reduces the distance that germs or viruses will travel.
As for vaccinations, Courtney promotes a misunderstanding of their effectiveness. He claims they don’t provide immunity because they aren’t 100 percent effective. Vaccines stimulate our immune system to trigger our immune response.
How dumb does Courtney think his readers are? He even cited evidence that vaccinations are effective: Pfizer, 86.9 percent; Moderna, 89.2 percent, and J&J 86.4 percent.
Vaccinations may prevent us from getting sick, or may reduce the severity of an illness. Masks and vaccinations aren’t a zero-sum game.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Stop rewarding tantrums
In today’s attention-based economy, what gets rewarded is not what is useful, informative, beautiful, inspiring or virtuous. What gets rewarded is simply whatever gets noticed, for whatever reason. This is why attempting to combat purveyors of hatred and misinformation with arguments and condemnation is doomed to fail. Attention of any kind — even denunciations, repudiations, and disgust — benefits the recipient.
For example, calling out columnists who continually spread falsehoods only secures their positions because reader engagement, not facts, pays the bill. Pointing out the illogical conspiracies of fellow letter writers only makes them more sure that their message is landing. As someone who has wasted far too much time trying to reason with irrational people, I’m ready to admit that arguing with idiots only legitimizes and emboldens them while amplifying their fallacious messages.
We get more of what we pay attention to, and what we ignore fades into obscurity. It’s hard to look away from headlines designed to ignite fear and outrage, but to do otherwise is to invite more of the same. Every time you click on a video or article about the latest outrage from a public figure you hate, you reward that person for their behavior and increase their relevance. Until we learn to seek and value mundane truth and quiet decency more than shocking exaggerations and vulgarity, our public discourse will only get uglier and crazier.
Any parent knows that only acknowledging a child when they act out is a surefire way to encourage increasingly bratty behavior. Even being punished is better than being ignored.
As politicians and other public figures are not that different from toddlers, it’s up to us as readers and viewers to stop rewarding their tantrums and start giving our attention to the kind of behavior we want to see more of.
Ryan Urie
Moscow