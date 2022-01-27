Columnist lacks credibility
One’s background, training, and experience should be critical in vetting opinion pieces that, presumably, are intended to inform. Additionally, spreading misinformation should be a factor in terminating opinion writers. Engineering professor Chuck Pezeshki lacks any semblance of credibility, given his misinformed rubbish.
I teach, conduct research, and practice as a licensed professional engineer, or P.E., on water/wastewater treatment. The state of Idaho requires P.E. licensure to teach engineering design courses; I augment that with 30 years of real-world experience. Practices employed in water/wastewater treatment provide excellent examples on how to succeed in protecting human health.
Water and wastewater treatment systems employ a multi-barrier approach to produce drinking water and reclaimed water. For water treatment, we do not stop at chemical coagulation; treatment requires several barriers to produce safe drinking water. Moreover, we know the tragic consequences when steps are skipped — just see what happened in Flint, Mich. For wastewater treatment, we no longer stop at primary sedimentation — discharging primary effluent into water bodies is disgusting.
For examples of a failed wastewater treatment multi-barrier approach, research the 1960s prior to the Clean Water Act. For those of you wailing about government overreach, read the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act. Both contain requirements that MUST be met in water-wastewater treatment; few would complain about this government ‘overreach’ — again, too many examples on the consequences of failure to comply.
Multi-barrier approaches are proven to protect public health and safety. Following the logic — please wear masks, get vaccinated and generally do everything reasonably possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus. And Chuck, please read the National Society of P.E. Code of Ethics: “engineers [must exhibit] honesty, impartiality, fairness, and equity, and must be dedicated to the protection of the public health, safety, and welfare.” Not being a P.E. does not excuse your behavior.
Erik Coats
Pullman