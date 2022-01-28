Move to Venezuela
I just read a disturbing poll. It seems that nearly half of Democrat voters would back measures requiring that the unvaccinated live temporarily in “designated facilities or locations” for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
These same Democratic voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio or in online or digital publications.
Twenty-nine percent of likely Democrat voters who participated in the survey said they would favor temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
This is not the America I grew up in, nor are these the type of Democrats I grew up with. Anyone who endorses or agrees with these types of measures should either seek professional mental help or move to Venezuela.
Joe Long
Moscow
The right to vote
The recent election bills that Democrats tried to pass in the Senate were not about ballot access for all. They were an attempt to make election fraud easier. According to the summary at congress.gov, the “Freedom to Vote Act” would have expanded automatic and same day registration, vote by mail, and early voting.
Democrats had already greatly expanded mail-in voting and ballot harvesting in 2020. According to the Epoch Times, the “Freedom to Vote Act” also called for loosening voter ID requirements in the states that require it. Democrats’ earlier bill, S1, would have totally banned all states from requiring photo ID.
The United States is extremely lax in protecting against voter fraud already, and this bill would have increased that. There are currently 16 states that do not require any ID at all in order to cast a ballot. In comparison, the vast majority of the European nations do require voter ID.
The vast majority do not allow mail in voting at all. They also do not allow same day registration. Both of our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, both require voter ID at the polls. Many of these countries enacted these requirements after they experienced widespread election fraud.
In 2008, Supreme court justice John Paul Stevens, a liberal, said that the U.S. has a long history of voter fraud, and that it does affect elections if they are close.
It is sad that the Daily News, the League of Women Voters, NPR, and the rest of mainstream media have not shared any of this information with the public recently, as least as far as I have noticed. Instead they continuously label Republicans who try to correct the loosening of voting requirements with state laws as “undemocratic.”
Lois Johnston
Moscow