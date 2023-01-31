An open letter to Attorney General Raul Labrador:
I read in our local paper this morning that you have, all by yourself, decided to join a lawsuit against the Biden administration initiated by Attorney General Paxton of Texas. I, as a Republican constituent, write to protest this action.
Apparently, your action represents your self-proclaimed desire to “zealously … push back against the federal government’s unconstitutional overreach” displayed on your website. Since you are no longer a member of the federal legislative branch, which in fact does have a responsibility to guard against such overreach, I do not fathom the necessity nor the wisdom of wasting state resources on such a lawsuit. In fact, according to Idaho law Title 67, Chapter 14, Section 67-1401, I do not see that your recent action falls within the purview of your duties as our attorney general. For instance, please define the “irreparable harm” Idaho will incur should the federal parole program proceed.
I respectfully request that you adhere to your legally mandated duties and not use your office as a political bully pulpit to broadcast your personal views. And at the very least I ask that you do some homework prior to joining flimsy arguments about what constitutes humanitarian crises. If you think people in Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua or Cuba are not suffering from repressive regimes and virtually nonexistent rights, you clearly have not done due diligence. Just because Ken Paxton says it is so, does not in fact make it so.
When I was in college, a certain professor was very upset about many students skipping his class. He proceeded to berate the class about it.
After class I confronted him in the hallway about punishing the students who WERE in attendance for those who weren’t .
These bills about withdrawing sales tax from cities is a bad idea.