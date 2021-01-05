Science by real scientists
Thanks to Douglas Call (Daily News, Jan. 2 & 3) for explaining why the proper use of masks can be effective in slowing the relentless march of the COVID-19 virus. As a painting contractor who has specialized in old and neglected houses for decades, I am familiar with respirators and dust masks. I’ve worn them all day, high on ladders, in the heat of summer, and often while operating heavy orbital sanders. I’ve never had any trouble breathing under any circumstances, even during the summer of 2019 when I was a wee lad of 69.
Last week I entered a store in Moscow only to encounter a very young and healthy appearing family of five, all unmasked. They were shopping for outdoor recreational equipment. The store owner told me that they claimed to have “medical exemptions.” While I do not dispute the existence of such exemptions for legitimate reasons I believe this excuse for not wearing masks is often merely a ruse.
The internet is an amazing tool. One can learn that Earth is flat, for example. Shaped like a Frisbee, perhaps. However, I prefer science served by real scientists such as Dr. Call.
Antone G. Holmquist
Moscow
Doubters welcome to meetings
This letter addresses a challenge Larry Kirkland posed in his Dec. 29 letter: “How to handle the interruptions expected due to lack of wind and the daily cycle of sun.” In 1998, traveling the plains near Inner Mongolia northwest of Beijing, I saw wind farms producing electricity in China. The following year in Dalian our apartment water was heated by solar energy.
Since 2008, the internet at our house 5 miles south of Colfax has come from Kamiak Butte on a 12-mile line-of-sight signal. A wind-and-solar-powered system high on a ridge between wheat fields receives the signal and relays it to the house. That radio system has been powered night and day, through rain, snow, fog and windless lulls, by a small windmill and solar panel charging a battery. It does occasionally break down when batteries wear out, or something mechanical fails, but even the power grid itself sometimes fails.
These examples are proofs of concept. Wind and solar energy are on the rise. Burgeoning innovations in materials, manufacturing and physical breakthroughs have reduced costs dramatically, even as efficiency has risen. Startups in renewable energy bewilder the market. The future lies in renewables. And I won’t even go into hydrogen or electric vehicles.
The proposed carbon fee supported by economists across the political spectrum, by many environmental organizations, and specifically by Citizens’ Climate Lobby would encourage phasing out fossil fuels and would be returned to households, much as recent government stimulus checks are distributed.
Rather than “Issuing a challenge,” I would invite Larry, and others in doubt, to investigate facts for themselves at CCL of the Palouse website: cclpalouse.org. Or better yet, join our monthly meetings to learn more about the potential of renewable energy complemented by carbon fee and dividend legislation.
Pete Haug
Colfax
Better messages ahead
Here’s something everyone on the Palouse (and around the world) can agree on: Good riddance to Year 2020! May 2021 be way better. And Chalk Man Cooper says: “You’ll see even better messages from me this spring! Rock on!”
Your sidewalk pals ...
Rob Meyer andCooper (the dog)
Moscow
Cloud of deception
If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris really did win the election Nov. 3, why are they not actively proving the legitimacy of the election? Why would any official want a cloud of deceptive gain to be over their term in office?
Do we not want persons of integrity in the White House? Would not a person of integrity want to prove the vote is valid and the process unmarred by corruption? Or do Biden and Harris not care that half the country thinks the election was fraudulent, the other half unsure, with consciences dulled by doubt, quietly convincing themselves they are not living a lie? What has happened to the intent of the motto, “one nation under God”?
Ruth Butler
Moscow
Following twisted logic
I have watched with some measure of sympathy as a progressive, uber smart commentator wandered around in the messy land of coronavirus response in this country. At times it has been painful to try and follow some of the twisted logic. That said, Chuck Pezeshki’s commentary Saturday is way over the line. False equivalency is the coin of the Trump MAGA realm. To see the author try and put Trump on some sort of equivalent level with past presidents is specious.
The damage to this country by the Trump presidency is on a scale far beyond the simplistic yardsticks put forth. We will not know the full extent of that damage for years to come. Everywhere you look there is destruction. There is not an institution Trump and his acolytes have not sought to decimate in the support of the grift that is the Trump family rule of our country. To see such an intellect provide moral cover for Trump and his supporters is disheartening. This sort of dribble is precisely the kind of construct that allows millions to rationalize empowering a narcissistic psychopathic, aspiring dictator. I may not have phrased it the way Dr. Reich did … but the 74 million who voted for Trump should be held accountable.
The incredible irony of this column is that the author brings his circuitous reasoning around to the idea that we should give these voters a pass because the alternative is civil war. Really? At this moment, those 74 million voted for a man that is actively advocating for his zealots to congregate in our capital Jan. 6 to do whatever is necessary to overturn a free and fair election. Of course, individuals have the right to “vote any damn way they want.” But with that vote they also cannot evade responsibility for the resulting damage.
Rob Anderson
Pullman