About Christ Church
I have enjoyed the friendship of local people in the Northwest on my travels, so I was drawn to an article featured in The Guardian international newspaper concerning a Moscow organization headed by Mr. Doug Wilson called Christ Church. The story revealed a church which holds some extraordinary and extreme positions.
I am a Scot and have traveled extensively in North America … an affinity that flows from family history and the shared struggles of our forebears in World War II. This story shook my perception of the America I love.
I read with trepidation about the rising political influence of the Christ Church group within their state — in particular Mr. Wilson and his allies calling for a theocracy in the United States!
There are of course examples of theocracy in other parts of the world — we could look to the mullahs in Iran, or the Taliban in Afghanistan. This antithesis of democracy is what they want for the U.S.? It is inconceivable to me that American citizens could allow themselves to be led down this path.
A theocracy — to be able to apply the full force of law to anyone who does not believe or practice their religion in the same way as another, is akin to fascism — and it never ends well for the population. The separation of church and state in the Western world developed for a good reason, and is a core pillar of our modern democracies.
This ‘medieval’ thinking and the fact that Christ Church is now establishing ultra-conservative schools and entering local politics to influence laws and regulations, should be a matter of concern for all fair-minded citizens who wish to protect the democratic values of the U.S.
I urge the residents of the Moscow-Troy area to think very carefully about what is growing in their midst.
Joe Fitzpatrick
Fife, Scotland
Forgetting things
Dale Courtney’s latest column (Jan. 5) is pathetic.
He believes Joe Biden is senile for changing his tactics regarding the pandemic. The U.S .Navy has changed its strategies and tactics many times, and Dale was in the Navy for years. I guess he must be senile, too.
Dale thinks Biden’s goal of dramatically reducing COVID-19 is preposterous. I guess he has forgotten about the successes against polio, smallpox, and a number of other contagious illnesses in the U.S. Does his forgetfulness indicate senility?
Dale has apparently forgotten that the U.S. has thousands of public officials and thousands of important private sector leaders. Some of them have worked to combat the pandemic, and others have obstructed efforts to combat the pandemic. He mentions two of them in his column but apparently forgot to mention their obstructive actions. Biden isn’t the only leader in the U.S., Dale.
In comparing the number of deaths in the Trump administration with the number of deaths after vaccines became available in the Biden administration, Dale apparently forgot to mention that tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to be vaccinated. He forgot to mention the various right-wing organizations that have circulated all sorts of falsehoods to discourage people from getting vaccinated. He forgot to mention that the dangerous delta variant of the virus emerged largely during the Biden administration. Does all that forgetfulness mean Dale is senile?
Dale predicts “irreparable damage” from lockdowns, but the research he mentions doesn’t say that. Did he forget that, too?
Given Dale’s great expertise, I am surprised that he has not presented constructive solutions to the pandemic. I guess he forgot to do that, too.
David Nice
Pullman