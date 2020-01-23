I have a problem when asked to celebrate diversity
Have you ever stepped back and thought about what happens when anyone speaks of diversity as an attribute? Immediately, you subliminally have division. It cannot be any other way. Your side and my side – the line is drawn. Now it is interesting that folks today celebrate diversity. Do you see a problem here?
I am a white Christian male who has lived in the Moscow area on the family farm for four generations; have worked in several different corporations, and recently retired from 15 years at Washington State University working for USDA. I have very close friends who are black, Hispanic, of Middle East decent, Chinese, Japanese and acquaintances across Europe. What we celebrate is unity.
When someone is requiring me to celebrate “diversity” which in my background, and /or my beliefs is something of which is ethically and/or morally wrong; then there is a problem. At that point I can love the person, but not accept what they do, nor how they act. I will not participate in their thoughts, beliefs or actions.
How close is this in my world? I have family members who are gay; and others who are of different beliefs culturally, religiously and politically; but then it comes down to respect, me for them, and them for me.
We then arrive at another hot button word of today’s age, tolerance, to agree to disagree; but tolerance has to be framed in love and with respect of one another. When someone demands that I have to tolerate them, or demands that I celebrate their diversity, then we have a problem.
The world today, especially for the younger generation is a “me world” of I, me and mine. I would rather celebrate unity with respect, laughter, faith, hope, love and peace through our Lord.
Wayne Olson
Moscow