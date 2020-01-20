We pray to end abortion
Abortion, though legal, is not a safe procedure. It’s a wonder that we would even speak of safety in the same breath as abortion when over 50 million American baby boys and girls have been violently removed from their mothers’ wombs since abortion’s legalization in the United States of America.
Statistical data indicates that abortions have not become safer for women since its legalization. Women continue to die from abortions, just as much as they did before it was legalized.
Moreover, among other health hazards, abortion increases a woman’s risk for breast cancer. Furthermore, post-abortive women are more likely to suffer serious emotional side effects from their abortions.
A renowned eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, founded Planned Parenthood. This may explain why to this day there is a higher proportion of abortions among minorities. Targeting specific races to reduce a population is genocide.
Abortion seems to be a symptom of a greater problem — hedonism. There are members of society who say and do anything to get what they want. Hedonism has never been good for society; it is anti-social.
Dr. Bernard Nathanson, NARAL Pro-Choice America co-founder who helped lead the effort to legalize abortion, admitted that he and his team shamelessly lied and misconstrued the facts a hundredfold, particularly about back-alley abortions, in order to get what they wanted.
He who formed us in the womb and made us in his image told us to love one another. Abortion is the antithesis of love; love means to want what is good for another. Abortion wounds. Though not honest, call abortion “safe;” though the word has been abused throughout history, call abortion “legal;” but never call abortion “good.” The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob warns, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” Therefore, we pray to end abortion.
Kimberly McCullough
Pullman