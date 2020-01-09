It’s time to accept the challenge of Vaclav Havel
In these extraordinarily concerning and divisive times, aren’t most of us in America looking and praying for leaders who have the courage:
n to truly represent us, we the people, who believe that no one is above the law, not even our leaders, or rather, especially not our leaders — that is, the law neither twisted, nor manipulated, nor rewritten with misleading words, private intentions, secret deals or “doublespeak”?;
n to represent and protect our U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights, (two documents which for over 200 years have inspired the world), represent and protect these documents not by conveniently or inappropriately or carelessly interpreting them in order to benefit personal interests rather than the common good?;
n to resist fear-mongering, hate-mongering, deception, intimidation, abuse of power and the mockery of justice?; and
n to stand up with decency and integrity and kindness even when doing so might in the moment be viewed as a risk to their own personal or political gains?
Should we not ask our senators, our congressmen, our leaders, to find the wisdom to demonstrate such courage?
Should we not have the courage, in fact, is it not our responsibility, to ask — even more than that — to require of them, and just as importantly, to require of ourselves, to take up Vaclav Havel’s challenge: “Let us teach ourselves and others that politics should be an expression of a desire to contribute to the happiness of the community rather than of a need to cheat or rape the community … . Our main enemy today is our own worst nature: our indifference to the common good; vanity; personal ambition; selfishness; and rivalry. The main struggle will have to be fought on this field.”
Georgia Tiffany
Moscow