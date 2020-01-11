Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.