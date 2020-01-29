Urging support for Pullman’s upcoming school measures
I am writing to urge voters to support all three Pullman School District measures. Two of the three, the Lincoln Middle School bond and the technology levy are replacements for current taxes, while the third, the enrichment levy, will actually reduce the current tax rate. As a retired person on a fixed income, I appreciate that these requests will not increase my tax burden.
The bond to expand Lincoln Middle School is the final classroom facilities measure of a carefully planned sequence which began 24 years ago. The first steps were reconstruction of Jefferson Elementary School and building of Franklin Elementary School. The next steps were the reconstruction of Lincoln, followed by the designed addition of classrooms at Franklin.
The district was experiencing record growth and the third reconstruction was needed, this time of Pullman High School which will accommodate up to 1,000 students (80-percent current). To somewhat relieve growth, four classrooms were added to Jefferson in 2016. Next, Kamiak Elementary School was approved by voters, built under budget, and opened in the fall of 2019.
The 24 Kamiak classrooms have reduced overall elementary student count to 85 percent of capacity. The only remaining overcrowding is at LMS which is at 120 percent of capacity. The proposed project will add eight general classroom and two modern science classrooms which will reduce occupancy to 80 percent. With each of these steps, the Pullman School District has been a prudent steward of taxpayer dollars. All were completed on time and under budget, while operating the overall district in a fiscally responsible manner. The additions to Franklin and Jefferson were accomplished without adding to local taxes.
None of the proposed measures will increase taxes; each of the three is needed to continue current operations and the bond is necessary to relieve current overcrowding and to prepare for the future.
Karl M. Johanson
Former Pullman School Board member, Pullman
Why do the lies fly off into a distant universe?
It seems that those of you who like Trump do not worry about facts, so let’s take a look at another side of these peculiar times.
What do you think, is it good that this president lies a lot? Of course, you might say that he doesn’t, so let’s skip that thorny debate and move on to the next question: Do you like it when your children or best friends lie, and would you encourage it? Some will state that “we all lie sometimes.”
So here is the crux: How do you like it if your wife or husband or closest partner lies to you about really serious things in your shared life? Are their lies as pleasing as those of the so-called president? Do they, too, just fly off into a distant universe?
Birgitta Ingemanson
Pullman