Joe’s paradox and a warning for the never Trumpers

McGehee

My friend Joe figures in many of these columns. Ethnic Sicilian, at 84, he’s Mafia connected on his mother’s side, knocked about the world a fair amount and, having sucker-punched a redneck North Carolina bartender who refused to serve beer to a Black fellow marine, he’s the sort of Trump supporter I’m OK with.

A relative newcomer Joe has the mixed blessing of having landed in one of the more progressive little burgs on the Palouse prairie and this usually translates into a forgiving tolerance for his cockeyed adherence to the Donald. We cut him slack.

Until one recent afternoon when just he, Katherine, and myself were relaxing over cigars, good single malt and Drambuie. Trump had just hit the headlines again in the latest round of flouting nearly every protocol put in place to allow us to survive together without violent mayhem.

