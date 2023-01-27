Joe’s paradox and a warning for the never Trumpers

My friend Joe figures in many of these columns. Ethnic Sicilian, at 84, he’s Mafia connected on his mother’s side, knocked about the world a fair amount and, having sucker-punched a redneck North Carolina bartender who refused to serve beer to a Black fellow marine, he’s the sort of Trump supporter I’m OK with.
A relative newcomer Joe has the mixed blessing of having landed in one of the more progressive little burgs on the Palouse prairie and this usually translates into a forgiving tolerance for his cockeyed adherence to the Donald. We cut him slack.
Until one recent afternoon when just he, Katherine, and myself were relaxing over cigars, good single malt and Drambuie. Trump had just hit the headlines again in the latest round of flouting nearly every protocol put in place to allow us to survive together without violent mayhem.
When my rant was finally finished my pal thought for a moment and then replied quietly.
“Since when did you become a rule follower?”
Spoken by a fellow renegade who has always lived by his own rules, his words caught me off-guard. By what right did I criticize Trump when I, like him, derived my ethics not from any supposedly inspired holy books, not from any priests, demagogues, teachers, parents or peers but from the raw evidence of a life outside the herd?
It’s been several weeks since Joe slapped mesilly with his challenge and I am still reeling fromits effects.
What little I have come up with, however, may be of some help to others wrestling with the same or similar problems. How can we be sure of our beliefs as they guide our lives and when, if ever, can we be sure enough of these principles to expound to others walking around on two legs?
By 20, I had clearly been lied to by everyone from presidents to preachers and it seemed more honest to scuttle the whole works since I Iacked life experience to know fact from fiction. I would be completely open to life and let its often hard lessons be my only guide. I was also determined to want no answers of any kind. What I wanted were questions, the harder the better. If ever I stumbled across a lesson which seemed it might lead to a truth of some kind, I’d set it aside to see how it fared as time wore on.
By my 30s, I thought I had things figured out; by 40 I knew I had been wrong. By middle age I finally discovered a place where the path to my own self-knowledge was clear and even more importantly, that what worked for me might not work for anyone else. I learned the value of speaking straight up at all times and that there was no such thing as “almost honest” just as there was no such thing as “almost a virgin.” To live ethically meant, above all else, to be square with myself. To be a man, like my father was a man, was to speak my truth everywhere to everyone.
None of this gives me a free pass to tear Trump apart for his violation of every precept and decency which life has taught me.
If the real test of right and wrong action is its outcome, who is to say the super rich shouldn’t have everything and the poor have nothing, that the bloviating buffoon’s world of greed, ugliness, dishonesty, isn’t the best?
I’m afraid Joe’s got me on this one too. Without some God or high priest to spell it all out, who’s to say? My defense is a weak one. The proof is usually in the pudding. Take being honest all the time. It was a tough lesson to learn but, once I got it, my life became a lot simpler. Never did I have to wonder again to whom I said what under which circumstances for what purposes.
Truthfully, this ironclad rule hasn’t always won me admirers. As a four-term councilman and editor of our small town weekly, speaking my own mind, damned near got me tarred and feathered. And yet, despite the outrage, for renegades like Joe and myself, there is a kind of sweet satisfaction in knowing you’ve held true to your principles. I think dad would approve.
As for lessons to be drawn from Joe’s paradox I can only offer this. If you consider yourself a free thinker and take full responsibility for all your words and deeds, be very careful in chastising others for violating society’s ethical underpinnings.
This awareness won’t prevent me from skewering the would-be tyrant in future columns, but I will do so treading ever so much more lightly.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.