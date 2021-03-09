Judge softly; Black lives do matter

I was lucky. During my last two years of boarding school my roommate was Black. He didn’t look it. Our dorm master commented to us, “If I asked a stranger to guess which was which, he’d pick Haug for Black.”
My roommate Ernest, from South Carolina, had wavy brown hair, thin lips, and an aquiline nose, characteristics associated with Europeans. My brown hair was curly, my nose, pug, my lips thicker. This was 1951.
Ernest was 13 when he started making trips between home and school. There were no problems on the integrated trains from Washington north. From South Carolina to Washington, the story was different. In his hometown, Ernest boarded “Black” cars bound for D.C.
On the way home, things got complicated. Switching trains in D.C., Ernest ran into trouble trying to board the “Black” car. The conductor, thinking the kid didn’t understand what he was doing, wouldn’t let him on. Ernest was too embarrassed to explain, even though he knew he was in big trouble if any hometown whites recognized him climbing down from the white car.
My class had two other Black kids. We all took German and hung around together. When the New England sun began its May warming, we sunbathed, compared tans, and talked about many things, including race. Because I tanned easily, they branded me “halb-schwarz,” half-black in German.
I remember those guys with fondness. I appreciate the fact they felt comfortable enough to share their “Black” jokes with me, to tease me and be teased back. Sometimes they shared with me their Black experiences. I once asked Ernest whether another of our friends had any white blood in him. His two-word reply encapsulated the essence of our nation’s racial heritage.“Who doesn’t?”
Here on the Palouse, even with the diversity at our universities, our county and city populations are mostly white. Residents don’t often encounter minorities. That’s too bad. At best, we’re uneasy when we encounter people — and things — we don’t understand. That discomfort is exacerbated by political movements for or against things we have little experience with. We respond by pre-judging, quickly, often unthinkingly.
Walk a mile in his moccasins.
Often mistaken as a Native American proverb, this adage has been around for 125 years. The ideal is impossible, but we can at least try. It’s from a poem written by Mary T. Lathrap. The title, “Judge Softly,” is advice I’d like to share here. It’s worth considering as we ramp up recent tendencies to rush to judgement.
Consider Black Lives Matter. Of course, all human lives matter. The point of the BLM movement is to raise awareness that for centuries, blacks have been treated differently — in the worst ways possible. Our official treatment of indigenous Americans is also deplorable, but it’s not as institutionalized as slavery’s centuries-old legacy: residual systemic racism that continues to poison society.
I was lucky to have those boyhood experiences, yet for all the joking and serious discussions we shared, I could never walk in their moccasins. But their experiences helped me interact with strangers of all colors. Each human being, a unique creation of molecules, is also a unique set of experiences that can never be fully shared with another. How often, when chatting with a close friend, do we suddenly learn something we never knew, or share something our friend never knew about us? Yet the moccasins never fit because each pair fits only one of us.
When we judge softly, when we befriend strangers of any color, we enrich our own lives as well as those we share. A few years ago a Black woman I’d never seen came to a lunch I attended. I greeted her. We dined together, chatted with small talk and hit it off. As she left, I did something I’ve never done before or since. I reached out and gave this tall, captivating woman a spontaneous hug, which she returned. Strangers of different colors, we had connected. This woman has been a good friend ever since. I continue to learn whenever she reminisces about growing up in the 1950s’ Jim Crow deep south. Those moccasins hurt.
Judge softly. Listen, learn — and love.
Pete Haug and his live-in editor and wife Jolie, share ideas like these over dinner.