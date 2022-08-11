Judge them by their actions, not their words

Jim Jones

Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation would probably not receive any heroism awards for their actions relating to the PACT Act, also known as the“burn pit” bill.

When the act came up for a vote, our congressional troops flat failed to protect the backs of sick veterans. Representatives Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted against final passage of the bill in the House. Not to be outdone, senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both voted against the legislation on threeseparate occasions.

The act provides health care and benefits to veterans who suffered cancer and other ailments from exposure to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and extends benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Congress gave final approval to the act on Aug. 3 after Republican senators were shamed into submission by veterans’ groups and comedian Jon Stewart. Risch and Crapo joined just nine other GOP senators in voting against final passage of the act.

