Judgment Day is coming for Idaho; elect a clown, expect a circus

Elections have consequences. Just look at the chaotic presidency of Donald Trump, who alienated allies, rolled back environmental protections (often with a sneer), called COVID-19 a hoax and packed the U.S. Supreme Court with religious conservatives.
It will take decades for the United States to recover from the damage he inflicted. Worse still, our ex-president inspired a wave of Mini-Me politicians — thoughtless oafs willing to upend people’s lives on a whim.
In Idaho, that wave of Sorcerer’s Apprentices could sweep ashore next week in the Republican primary elections. These elections are critical because, given the GOP’s dominance, candidates for statewide office who survive the primaries are virtually assured of victory in November.
So what’s it going to be, Idaho Republicans? Are you going to send stable, coherent leaders to Boise to do the people’s business? Or are you going to send performance artists to put on a nonlinear freak show?
Deeper still, are you willing to draw a toxic red line around the entire state? Stable, coherent leadership is essential for recruiting and retaining companies that offer highly-paid jobs. “Abolish the Department of Education” may sound catchy at far-right rallies, but it is the kiss of death for corporate employers.
Now ask yourself, which side are you on?
In the governor’s race, incumbent Brad Little is a lifelong Idaho rancher who’s been endorsed by the National Rifle Association. He is challenged by Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who openly supports anti-government extremists.
Don’t take my word for it.
Retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney has been paying close attention to McGeachin, and he is blunt about what he’s seen.
“Janice McGeachin has no respect for law enforcement. She supports and promotes extremists that threaten police officers and their families,” Raney announced in a statement. “McGeachin promoted the violent protests that shut down a hospital and kept kids and cancer patients from getting treatment.
“Janice McGeachin is not fit to be our governor,” Raney said.
To his credit, Raney isn’t content to sit back and watch. He and other law enforcement officers created Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee aimed at defeating far-right extremists seeking public office.
McGeachin and others of her ilk “ … manipulate Republican values like liberty and independence as weapons against police officers, ignoring the rule of law that keeps us safe,” Defend and Protect Idaho said in a recent statement.
“Targeting the family homes of police officers, judges and civil servants does not reflect Idaho values,” the statement continued. “Using the threat of violence to shut down hospitals and emergency rooms in order to score political points is un-American.”
Remember, those are the words of police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement professionals.
Though he’s not a cop, Andrew Mickelsen, a fourth-generation potato farmer from eastern Idaho, lent his voice to Defend and Protect Idaho.
“I’m fed up with the extremism and grandstanding that has come to characterize Idaho politics, particularly with candidates like Janice McGeachin,” said Mickelsen. “Most Idahoans want results, not her drama and cronyism.”
Getting results is important to Mickelsen, because his company employs 400 people.
In addition to McGeachin, several other candidates in the GOP primary also suffer from delusions of adequacy.
There’s Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor. You probably remember Giddings after she publicly identified a rape victim, then nailed her colors to the mast in support of the rapist. Giddings was elected to the Idaho house less than six years ago and, other than obstructing several public health measures, she’s accomplished little of note.
Giddings’ opponent is Scott Bedke, a lifelong Idaho rancher who’s been endorsed by the NRA. As speaker of the Idaho house since 2012, Bedke has plenty of experience when it comes to getting things done in Boise.
Decency, honor, integrity? Bedke is obviously a better choice for lieutenant governor.
Finally, Lawrence Wasden is running for reelection as Idaho attorney general. Wasden is the most principled AG Idaho has had in a long time, assiduously working to keep the state out of legal and financial peril.
His opponent is Raul Labrador who — well, Raul wants a high-profile job.
It’s up to you, Idaho Republicans. Which side are you on?
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.