Surprised by intolerance
I’m reflecting a little as my wife and I approach our first anniversary as Moscow residents. We’ve made lots of new friends, we’re sinking our roots in deep, and we are enriched and grateful to be welcomed to this community where there are many kind, thoughtful and loving souls.
However, while we weren’t under any delusions about Moscow’s current penchant for indulging in the politics of hate, we were surprised at just how comfortable some Moscow residents are with that hate, prejudice and intolerance.
In America, we all know our civil rights and liberties entitle each of us to our opinion. Here in Moscow, I’ve observed that some comfortably defame and vilify individual voices that don’t uphold the same opinion.
There’s also a litmus test for inclusion on the shortlist to be granted selective respect. I’ve received my copy of the hate list of community businesses we’re called upon to boycott. This list falls into the category of selective respect.
Besides being blatantly un-American, the list isn’t a reflection of the values I cherish, you know, like defending your right to have an opinion.
There’s a difference between you having an opinion and you trying to run an entire segment of local businesses out of town simply because the owners, and those they affiliate with, don’t hold the same opinion as you.
That kind of hate is not a community value on any planet. Seriously.
If you’re a business owner who has been surreptitiously influenced to promote that hate list, I hope you’ll consider discarding your copy. It’s certifiably toxic to you and your business.
Kudos to city council member Gina Taruscio who was the sole voice to speak against selective respect at a city meeting I recently attended. In November, I’ll be voting for that kind of leadership.
John Wright
Moscow