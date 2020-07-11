The failure was total
On Monday, four days after Moscow’s mayor established a face mask order inside buildings, I went to the Moscow Post Office to mail a package. An unobtrusive sign on the door announced a four-customer limit in the lobby. There was no sign that I could see requiring masks.
Inside, as many as 10 customers crowded the lobby with little distancing. Perhaps half wore masks. What was worse, none of the clerks were masked, and there were no sanitizing wipes available nor any attempt to clean key pads, styluses, etc., after customer use. The clerks said nothing to customers who arrived unmasked, nor did they mention the four-person limit. All I can guess is that the postmaster is a Trump follower who doesn’t believe in the threat of the virus, because the failure was total.
I will be mailing any other items via FedEx or UPS despite the higher cost. I’ve been sympathetic to the plight of the U.S. Postal Service. Our country needs it. But I won’t be supporting it with my business until they obey the law.
Rosalind Liams
Moscow
Mask requirement ‘insulting’
I will start by saying how proud and supportive of Moscow I have been in the past. But no more. The abuse and disrespect of Moscow citizens with this face mask requirement is truly insulting.
I will support anyone who needs to wear a mask for their safety but do not force your stupidity on me. As a citizen, I have no influence on Moscow City Council. So from today forward I will not spend another dollar in Moscow and call on everyone else to do the same until businesses force the city council to wake up and remove this face mask requirement.
They have not respected local business so far, so maybe they will this time for fear of not getting votes in the next election. How many businesses will they sacrifice to supposedly protect us from a virus that has been created by the media and been shown to be of little medical risk.
Dirk Wischmeier
Moscow
Cancel the academic year?
On July 6, the state of Washington reported 1,177 COVID-19 cases. The University of Washington reported at least 121 cases among 15 fraternities.
With Washington State University students slated to come back the first of August, it stands to reason that Whitman County will begin to see an exponential increase in coronavirus cases two weeks later.
I have to ask WSU President Schultz how he proposes to open WSU for in-person instruction this fall? Would it not be better to tell students to stay home through this second wave? Better, cancel this academic year, and hope to reopen in the fall of 2021?
Yes, we do have to do our part. Continue to stay home as much as possible, but when in public wear a mask. It is not about the “me” crowd, it is about the “us” people.
Wayne Beebe
Moscow
Butterfly catching not fit to print
On the front page of the July 7 Daily News was a photograph of an adult male attempting to catch a butterfly. A 20-year-old surely has some knowledge that what he is doing is harmful to the species.
In my phone call to the photographer, he admitted the activity was not good but published the photo anyway. Many butterflies are listed as endangered and near extinction by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This is because of loss of habitat and by collection of specimens.
Butterfly-catching activity should not be publicized. Nature needs all the help it can get.
Lin Sorensen
Pullman
Is ‘Vandal Family’ a myth?
Let this be a warning to the University of Idaho community: your school will only help you to the extent explicitly required by law. If you ask President Scott Green to follow through on his rhetoric of loving his “Vandal Family” and to support students during a national crisis (the way we support our real family), you can expect him to ignore you.
Months ago, the federal government gave UI $3.4 million for COVID-19 emergency financial aid grants to students. UI refused grants for certain in-need students, and now refuses to fix their mistake, even though the fix is quick, easy, beneficial to many and harmful to none.
To receive this emergency aid, UI required students to submit a form, the FAFSA, before they were notified that these grants existed. In other words, UI made it impossible for students to prove their eligibility. And if, upon learning about this requirement, a student submits their FAFSA to prove their financial need and eligibility, UI refuses to consider the case, even though nearly $700,000 remains of the original $3.4 million.
I have been asking UI to fix its mistake and to help its students in need for two months. The director of Student Financial Aid Services told me that fixing this mistake would require too much extra work. The university’s attorney told me that UI has no legal obligation to help as many students as possible. Therefore, they won’t.
So, UI students, staff, and faculty: Know that if you ever ask for something from the university, it had better not require any work of its employees, and it had better come with a court order.
Ben Shane
Moscow
End bear baiting
In June I took a beautiful backpacking trip into the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. I hit the trail at Paradise and hiked downstream to the confluence with Bear Creek before exploring the drainage. It was a classic June trip with thunder, lightning, rain, hail, clouds and sun.
June is also a time for bear hunters and bear baiters to visit these lands. I separate the two into distinct groups because the latter dumps food on the forest floor and waits until a black bear visits the odorous pile before shooting it. That is not hunting. You can call it slob-hunting or immoral, wasteful, disgusting, irresponsible and littering. And yet Idaho calls it legal. What isn’t legal however is baiting bears near a campground or campsite, and that is what I observed near the Bear Creek pack bridge. The heaping pile contained oatmeal, granola bars, nuts, chili, etc., and my dog was instantly attracted to it.
After photographing the bear bait pile, I soon heard the buzz of an airplane. People further down the trail told me that bear baiters from Indiana had just departed after flying in for the week. As I stood along the river and watched the plane fly away, I had thoughts of anger, sadness and disgust for both the individuals in the plane and for the decision makers who permit this at the Idaho Department Fish and Game and the Forest Service. The wilderness deserves better, the bears deserve better and so do we.
Brett Haverstick
Missoula, Mont.