Ban fireworks permanently
The Pullman City Council deserves our thanks and credit for taking citizens’ concerns about the dangers of personal fireworks to heart. After a number of people expressed worry about fire danger, the council took the time for an extra meeting to address the situation.
Credit also goes to the many folks who decided against the use of personal fireworks this year in light of hazardous climate conditions.
From my (admittedly limited) vantage point, there seemed to be no more than about a dozen gatherings where personal fireworks were being set off.
All of this is good news for the many people and animals that are traumatized every Fourth of July. The bad news is that Pullman has yet to institute a permanent suspension of the use of personal fireworks, lagging far behind so many other cities and counties throughout the country. The fact that there were many fewer using personal fireworks this year made the unfairness of current policy abundantly clear. Why should so many who are subjected to the chaos, disruption and distress caused by personal fireworks be at the mercy of the few who choose to blast their way through the holiday every year?
This year’s hot and dry conditions will inevitably become more extreme from year to year. The days of cold, wet and sometimes snowy June weather are behind us.
It’s high time for the city of Pullman to take seriously its responsibility for the safety and sanity of its residents over the Fourth of July holiday.
Meg Kelley
Pullman