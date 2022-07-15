Action needed on guns
Once again, another community is devastated by a shooter massacring innocent people. Mass shootings are nearing an all-time high of two daily in our country. Death by guns is now the leading cause of death among American children.
There are more guns than citizens in our country. We must reduce gun violence through enacting effective regulation of gun sales. Offer incentives such as gun buyback programs. Ban military-style weapons. Require background checks, safe storage, red flag laws. Raise the age to purchase guns to 25. Require training. Require a permit, to be renewed annually. Teachers have to submit to a background check annually to teach. Why shouldn’t gun purchasers be required to do the same?
Sadly, as an educator, more than one of my students has committed suicide. Access to an unsecured gun at home was a factor. Brain research tells us that the frontal lobe of the adolescent brain, which regulates impulsivity, is not fully developed until age 25.
Our Constitution grants the right to “bear arms” and references “a well-regulated militia.” It is high time we defined what these terms mean in 2022, not 1791. I demand action from our legislators to extinguish gun violence from our culture. If we do not, you, your family, or your friends may be next.
Nancy Kelley Sheng
Bellingham, Wash.
(formerly of Pullman)
Hill is right candidate
Natasha Hill is just the right candidate to replace Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has been our Representative in the 5th Congressional District for 18 years and continually votes against the welfare of the people in eastern Washington. Rodgers has held the position long enough, and it is time for a new representative who will be in touch with the people. Natasha grew up in eastern Washington and still lives here, and is not just a strategic visitor.
Our present representative has voted against the welfare of women and families, which would seem unusual, as she has given birth to three children while in office. She has voted against protecting women against violence, for unequal pay for women, for removing children’s access to school lunches and limiting needed healthcare. She is also against abortion even in case of rape and incest
We need a fresh, intelligent younger person to listen to us in the 5th District. Natasha has proven herself effective in functioning as an attorney and the running her own law office, and doing an outstanding job serving on the redistricting committee for Spokane County this past year.
Natasha will advocate for the welfare of women and children and students. She will listen to constituents of every demographic group; she is in tune with what is needed in our eastern Washington communities, and she is honest.
We need someone whose votes are consistent with what she says.
Vote for Natasha Hill in the upcoming primary election before Aug. 2.
Nancy Street
Cheney