Moscow, Wilson and Calvinism
In response to letter writer John Wright’s concern (July 1) regarding a call to boycott certain businesses in Moscow, let me add my understanding. I believe he is referring to businesses that have owners affiliated with Christ Church. In the local marketplace — it is my position, like John’s — that I do not boycott a business because of its owner’s political affiliations.
Mostly, I believe that we — Moscow citizens — benefit each other and the community when we put our prejudices aside when in the marketplace. In the last 10 years, we have seen our downtown revitalized by the efforts of many and much of that effort has come from members of Christ Church.
I suggest that the “rub” is a political/ideological one. I begin with this confession: In 1983 (as I recall) I worked for Doug Wilson in his run for Moscow City Council (mea culpa). We finished last in the field — sometimes democracy is wise. Back then, he was a self-described evangelical. Doug has a talent for recognizing the power of ideas and their propagation. A few years later he was introduced to Calvinism, and this was like dumping a 600 horsepower engine into a ’53 Chevy.
Why? Many consider Calvinism as the beginning of modern (last 400 years) ideological thinking. Men loosed from medieval church and tradition, rootless men, were attracted to its promise of ordering the inner man and the society around them. In our “post-modern” world, that need evidently continues for some.
There is a cadre of young men — maybe a dozen — that is energized by Wilson’s neo-Calvinism and act it out in the public square. Unfortunately, when the Gospel becomes an “ism,” mercy is the first quality to fall away, and even nonbelievers recognize its absence. (P.S. John Wright you picked a good town for your family).
Frederic Banks
Moscow
Opposed to the plan
The citizens of Moscow strive to be tolerant, welcoming, respectful, friendly and inclusive, and the town they cherish affirms these values. However, many are confused, resentful and worried about the stated mission of Christ Church “to make Moscow a Christian town … with Christian (meaning Christ Church) “leadership in arts, in business, in education, in politics and in literature.” In other words, as minister, Doug Wilson has stated (his wish) to take over the town.
Not surprisingly, Moscow residents don’t want to live in a community dominated by one church, especially one that teaches that slavery was a harmonious and beneficial social institution; that women who don’t submit to their husbands are ugly and toxic; that doesn’t support public schools; and that opposes legal protection against discrimination for our LGBT+ friends and neighbors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of cooperating to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, church members flaunted legally passed city ordinances calling for masking and social distancing, and made situations involving elected leaders and law enforcement unnecessarily stressful and contentious. Not much respect for others shown there.
Many of us know church members who are kind and good people, but who seem to be in step with Wilson, Rench and other such leaders. The extreme evangelical concept of taking over a town or country by a particular religion is reminiscent of 16th century Europe where it led to warfare and strife.
We respectfully decline Wilson’s plan for his Christian leadership in politics, literature, education, etc., and hope members of his church will come to understand and appreciate the warm and nurturing values of inclusion and diversity at the core of our community.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Remove the ideaof selective respect
Let’s stay on point: Selective respect isn’t a community value. It infects the left, the right, and everyone in between.
No matter how comfortable and self-justified you feel, bigotry, intolerance and hate are perversions of God-given freedom.
My recent call for Moscow businesses to discard the targeted business boycott list struck a major sour note with some Daily News readers whose reaction was to contrive the notion of a “prank” list written by some “anonymous” soul from a local church. Speculation, assumption, and innuendo used as tools of hate and bigotry.
I enjoyed a hearty belly laugh at these readers’ self-identification as intolerant and petty — there could be hope for them yet.
It is a fact that I didn’t identify the Moscow resident who authored the hate list on their Facebook page along with defaming commentary — because I don’t need to cancel or dox someone to get my point across.
There are things called grace and civility.
Those readers have a right to their opinion. I defend that right. But, there’s no universe where you’re entitled to run people out of town over a difference in beliefs. I’ll add that the city’s new bias policing system is of little value to our community and will result in further division. The freedom of self-determination, to behave with grace and dignity, is the order of the day, not the establishment of city-sponsored thought police — which is as unAmerican as bigotry and hate.
Clearly, there is much work to do. If you see or hear someone getting all ugly, whether in whispered tones or letting it all hang out, talk to them. Invite them to dinner or ask them to join you for a drink. Help them find their way back. Let’s all strive to remove selective respect from our community.
John Wright
Moscow