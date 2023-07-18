Electrifying Pullman
Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (PCCL) does not endorse candidates. It focuses instead on effective climate policies to gain the broadest possible support. PCCL’s nonpartisan stance may sometimes feel frustrating, but it has the powerful side effect of developing ideas more fully.
For instance, Pullman’s mayoral race has three candidates presenting their ideas for Pullman’s future, and a recent personal discussion with candidate Debbie McNeil made one idea much clearer. The idea is to install many more charging stations downtown so electric vehicle drivers seek out our corner of Washington.
“Electric Pullman” has many benefits; it makes it a regional hub, attracts drivers to downtown businesses, serves more electric vehicles during Washington State University events, and is close to Moscow/University of Idaho, too. Furthermore, Pullman’s carbon-free electricity is great for the climate, and potential “Inflation Reduction Act” funding makes this opportunity a no-brainer. I hope all candidates embrace this vision.
So, thank you, Deb, for showing again that while the democratic process takes a little more effort, the results are worth it. And full disclosure: John Anderson sparked (sorry!) this electrification idea years ago when he suggested Pullman’s charging station code ensure it could accommodate future growth.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Discussion on unity
Sunday, I listened to a superb discussion by my pastor on the need for unity in the body of Christ (1 Corinthians 12). Although I felt the slant was towards a single congregation, I believe Paul’s words apply to the citywide church as well. All life-giving churches in our city are essential parts of the body of Christ. Are any of them perfect? Are any of their pastors perfect? Far from it. But each is a necessary part just as the human body needs the ear for hearing as well as the eye for sight.
That is why it pains me to read of all the resistance to, and negative comments about Christ Church, often by some who call themselves Christians. Doug Wilson is an imperfect man who has been called by the Holy Spirit to lead an imperfect church towards the fulfillment of Christ’s command in Matthew 28 to “Go and make disciples of all nations … ,” and is up front about it. How does one obey that command without starting with his neighbor, his neighborhood, or heaven forbid, his city? For some reason that scares many in our town half to death.
The Gospel of Christ is just as offensive to sinners of our day as it was to sinners of his time. It should be. But that doesn’t give us liberty to criticize those who take that command seriously, and as I just said, are up front about it. If everybody in our city were serious Christians, we could reduce our police department to a couple of officers. Yes there exist among us some very moral people who are not Christians.
Full disclosure here: I do not attend Christ Church.
Bill Tozer
Moscow
A wrong choice for mayor
Having been victimized by a vicious smear campaign when running for office, I refused to go that low road. Truth-telling is another matter.
In 2008, I was a campaign coordinator for Barack Obama in Whitman and Asotin counties. In that capacity, I spent many hours working out of the Pullman Democratic headquarters and, alongside then county chair Carolyn Cress. At the time, she and I had a long and well established relationship both as activists and friends.
Imagine my surprise when I was led outside the office by now mayoral candidate Eileen Macoll. In low, venomous tones, she tore into Carolyn’s character and her reputed ineptitude as elected leader of the party.
I was stunned to hear such a scurrilous and vicious attack from someone I hardly knew.
I’ve never liked two-faced backstabbers and immediately reported what had just happened to Carolyn.
As for Eileen, I sized her up as a person of low character who lacked even the ability to recognize the bond of friendship and respect between Carolyn and myself.
Fast-forward 15 years and I was surprised again to hear from an unimpeachable source that, in front of witnesses, Eileen was at it again, this time impugning not only Carolyn, but a current candidate for mayor of Pullman.
Please spare Pullman the indignity of being represented by such a person and vote for either of the other two candidates on the primary ballot.
Steve McGehee
Palouse
Idaho censorship
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to say his state is “where woke goes to die,” though more accurately, it’s where old people go to die. By contrast, Idaho can credibly make the claim that Idaho is where women go to die. This is the next — but not the last — step in the Idaho Freedom Foundation and extremist state legislators’ campaign to shred our basic rights of citizenship.
Idaho’s censorship of public health data about maternal mortality follows recent and ongoing censoring of history, art, and literature, all in service of a broadly bigoted, anti-democratic, and un-American religious agenda that strips women of ownership of their most basic property right, namely ownership and control of their own bodies.
Idaho is the only state in the nation that refuses to compile and study data about maternal mortalities. Any state government that takes away established rights and forces American citizens to give birth against their will qualifies as tyrannical Big Government in my book. Doubly so if it callously disregards and ignores information that affects how many women will actually die before, during, and after the state government forces them to give birth against their will. And this is Christianity, really?
Chris Norden
Moscow
Avoid such cartoons
I was shocked and repulsed by the July 11 political cartoon in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Depicting the president of the United States sniffing cocaine was way beyond the boundaries of responsible journalism. Instead it was a piece of direct and offensive political accusation. I hope you will avoid printing such offensive material in the guise of a cartoon in the future.
Mary Reed
Pullman