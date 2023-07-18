Electrifying Pullman

Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (PCCL) does not endorse candidates. It focuses instead on effective climate policies to gain the broadest possible support. PCCL’s nonpartisan stance may sometimes feel frustrating, but it has the powerful side effect of developing ideas more fully.

For instance, Pullman’s mayoral race has three candidates presenting their ideas for Pullman’s future, and a recent personal discussion with candidate Debbie McNeil made one idea much clearer. The idea is to install many more charging stations downtown so electric vehicle drivers seek out our corner of Washington.

