Addressing the hypocrisy
My mind is consistently boggled by news headlines and their innate contradictions. After reading both sides, I came to realize that America demonizes people for unintended results, rewards poor choices and ignores public service.
If people are born in a different race, with a different sexual orientation, with a nonmale gender, or are raped/abused … tough, deal with it. People did not choose to be born as nonwhite, nonmale individuals, so why should they have fewer rights or options than the “majority”? Likewise, if someone has an accident or emergency, there is no sympathy for the victim if they end up homeless or needing government help. What happened to our famous compassion? Do we as a society lack empathy for those who are not in the same grouping?
The compassion that is prevalent in our society is for those who are unfortunate due to poor choices. History of drug/alcohol use, history of being fired for misconduct, criminal record, no problem … especially if you claim religion or other miracle cure for all past behavior. Let God forgive behavior, but let people take care that bad behavior is never recurring (e.g. von Ehlinger).
Finally, public service. I am in my final two years of my military career (Army National Guard) while also teaching locally. These jobs, along with police and firefighters, get only lip service from the community. Thin blue line supporters when pulled over? Total confrontation and indignation at being stopped. The same people who claim to support the troops — how do they actually support? Send their children to join? Ha! Thanking for service is just blah blah considering soldiers/veterans truly need support. I am blessed to have an employer that is very supportive of every Guard requirement, despite the inconvenience to the school and the students. I wish others were the same.
Reid Atwood
Pullman