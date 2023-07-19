Unconscious humor

Regarding Ruth Butler’s July 13 letter, “Children should be raised to be taxpayers,” at first I thought it was going to be about tax-avoiding corporations. Reading on, I decided it must be satire, written by a “leftist” like me to poke fun at some of the more outrageous expressions of prejudice one encounters these days, such as that described by columnist Elwood Watson on the same page.

Alas, it appears that Ms. Butler’s outcry against LGBTQ people for their failure to breed and/or properly raise potential taxpayers was serious. If only she knew what much-needed hilarity she provided to thinking people of all orientations. We’ll look for more unconscious humor from Ruth Butler to lighten our lives.

