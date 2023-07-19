Unconscious humor
Regarding Ruth Butler’s July 13 letter, “Children should be raised to be taxpayers,” at first I thought it was going to be about tax-avoiding corporations. Reading on, I decided it must be satire, written by a “leftist” like me to poke fun at some of the more outrageous expressions of prejudice one encounters these days, such as that described by columnist Elwood Watson on the same page.
Alas, it appears that Ms. Butler’s outcry against LGBTQ people for their failure to breed and/or properly raise potential taxpayers was serious. If only she knew what much-needed hilarity she provided to thinking people of all orientations. We’ll look for more unconscious humor from Ruth Butler to lighten our lives.
Sandy Hathaway
Moscow
UI acquisition a win-win
Recently there has been a lot of discussion about the University of Idaho’s proposed acquisition of the University of Phoenix, but it seems the discussion misses the greatest opportunity in this arrangement for the state of Idaho.
This is not just a financial transaction. The real opportunity for the state of Idaho is to deliver post-secondary education to our residents who have not been participating. A few years ago, the state had a campaign to raise the “go-on rate” of high school graduates which at the time was about 48%.
Since that time, with COVID-19 and other factors, that “go-on rate” has declined to 35 percent. The University of Phoenix online platform could be used to reach out to those young people as well as nontraditional students like working parents and rural residents who may want more education, but are not able to attend college on a traditional campus.
A pathway could be created in that online system that would give these students an opportunity to catch up on their first two years of core requirements and be prepared to start their studies in their field of interest as upperclassmen.
So a program like this would benefit the state by creating a more highly educated workforce and at the same time, create new students for all of the existing institutions in the state.
For instance, if a student decides she wants to be a physician’s assistant, she would continue her education at Idaho State. If he wanted to go into nursing, he could continue his education at Lewis Clark State College. If someone has a family and is in Boise, she could continue her education at Boise State. If he wanted a degree in agricultural engineering, he could come to the University of Idaho. Many of these specialty fields are better suited for on-site training where laboratories, clinics and fabrication workshops are available.
For these reasons, I think the acquisition of the University of Phoenix is a win-win for the entire state.
Karl Johnson
Moscow
MHS student accomplishments
Every year, Moscow High School students achieve remarkable athletic, academic and community service success. This year was no different. Here are a few of the many student accomplishments this year.
Skyla Zimmerman, undefeated in girls’ competition, claimed two state champion wrestling titles, while the girls’ softball team made a triumphant return to the state tournament after nine years.
MHS student clubs excelled in service projects and competitions. The Model United Nations (MUN) group garnered accolades at the PNW and Frank Church conferences, with Eli Jones winning best delegate in Seattle, and Nicole Rice and Lena Fort achieving best delegates in Boise. The MHS MUN delegation also secured the best delegation award. In the Chess Club, Arman Khachatryan became the chess champion. Caden Perry was a state finalist in the International Science and Engineering Fair. In Business Professionals of America, nine students qualified to compete in events at the national conference.
Rylee Dalton, Jessalyn Wright, Jennings Shook and Caleigh Mallett earned spots in the all-state honor choirs. In a pirate-themed male pageant, Bryce Hansen won the title of Mr. MHS because of his carefully crafted answers and talents.
The Associated Student Body Government made significant contributions to the community, donating 1,200 cans to local food banks during UNITE, providing winter clothes to more than 150 families and hosting the annual car show and free barbecue. As the school year concludes, Addison Besst, Sammie Unger and myself are passing on our ASB positions, while Makai Rauch, Juan Cerone, Maya Anderson, and Mick Perryman take on leadership roles for the next school year.
This year, Moscow High School students persevered and flourished. I commend our teachers and administrators for fostering an environment for success. To learn about future MHS events, follow @MHSBearNation on Instagram. Go Bears.
Ian Schlater
Moscow
Birth control
It’s difficult for me to adequately express the excitement I feel about the latest news from the FDA concerning their approval of unrestricted access toward the purchase of birth control pills. I’m a retired physician whose career in family medicine witnessed the burdensome control most parents exhibited over their child’s behavior.
Not only did they require them to finish their broccoli, but they also demanded their teenagers spend a specific amount of time in the evening doing their homework and to be home by 9-10 p.m. on the weekends. And it seemed that many of them actually sustained a painful consequence if they did not comply.
But now, thanks to our culture’s increasing expectation and subsequent demand for individual freedom and sovereignty, our children can float out the door, groundless, and choose whatever direction seems to fit their current inclinations. And that path can now take our daughters down the street to the nearest pharmacy where they can purchase, without any adult (read “parental” if you wish) supervision or guidance, the necessary products that will permit an even greater freedom … the freedom to venture into an increasingly deeper void characterized by the lack of commitment, by either them or their partner, to anything other than their own selfish desires.
But a confession: I’m “excited” (and a bit nervous) primarily because I’m increasingly convinced that this latest development will only accelerate our little journey into a painful cultural reckoning — i.e., that we are going to sustain more and more uncomfortable consequences for our choices and decisions. In the meantime, reality is certain to intervene and tell us, once again, that as long as change is upon effects, there is no change.
Tom Richards
Moscow