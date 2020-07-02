The same case for 300+ years
In his opinion piece on Friday, Terrence Day advises the Pullman School Board to “table demands” to change the name of Jefferson Elementary.
Claiming that those supporting the name change aren’t grounded in history, he writes as if he knows nothing about the struggle of Black and Indigenous people throughout U.S. history.
Day seems oblivious to the fact that he’s perpetuating racism in the same way that Thomas Jefferson did and that many white politicians still do. He dismisses, downplays and denies the demands of Black and Indigenous people of color and their allies, saying that they are “hyperventilating.”
To Day’s point of making decisions “rationally,” perhaps he missed the fact that BIPOC have been making the same rational case against racism since the founding of this country, and they have been met with the same reaction for 300-plus years: violence and ambivalence.
Despite claiming rationality, Day’s opinion piece is laden with logical fallacies. Worse yet, they’re the same tired fallacies found in conversations about the removal of racist iconography: straw man, slippery slope and ad hominem. He might have done himself, and the broader dialogue, a service by actually reading the arguments made in favor of changing the name of Jefferson Elementary.
The argument can be boiled down to a rhetorical question (though I’ll provide a logical syllogism upon request): Should Black and Indigenous children in our community have to go to a school named after a man who participated in a culture that relied on rape, wage theft, dehumanization and the separation of families?
Unfortunately, demonstrating that Day’s arguments are both clueless and irrational isn’t going to change the situation. Jefferson knew he was wrong, logically, but still he didn’t free his 600 slaves. So, what will it take to change? Strength, courage, the ability to listen and ethical action. Now.
John Cassleman
Pullman
No place for misplaced guilt
We as a nation should not be defined by the sins of our past just as a person is not defined by the sins of their father. Feeling ashamed of being an American is simply misplaced guilt. Regardless of what pseudo intellectuals claim, Thomas Jefferson would never endorse or support the rioting, destruction, looting and arson by today’s anarchists, of the businesses and neighborhoods of their own communities.
The criminal element within Black Lives Matter is harming the cause of African Americans and worsening race relations, not improving them. Antifa as a group are in reality fascists themselves. Similar in the mindset, more destructive and no better in their ideology and methodology than the KKK or the Neo Nazi.
While racism does exist among people of all colors, it is not pandemic and regardless of what the media tells you, America is not a racist nation. Most Americans are good, charitable and hard working people who want to get along with their neighbors. The vast majority of America’s police force are neither racist nor sadistic and are dedicated to protect and to serve their communities. They should be thanked for their service not mischaracterized and labeled as demons.
Those on the left who continue to either ignore, support or endorse anarchism and the destruction of our country prove without a doubt, that liberalism is a mental disorder.
Joe Long
Moscow
Against God, obvious science
I have appreciated Meredith Metsker’s columns but consider her latest commending of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling concerning “gender” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act shortsighted. She needs a dose of the truth and rational thinking Peter Haug and Terence Day call for. SCOTUS was again legislating from the bench. It will create legal hassles for years through conflicts with the First Amendment-freedom of religion, Title IX of CRA, which prohibits sexual discrimination in education and other related issues.
I agree with Meredith that no one should be discriminated against, under normal circumstances. However, we “discriminate” all the time based on ability. Consequently, we have had separation of male and female sporting competitions to provide a level of fairness. One very real consequence of this ruling is that males who call themselves females will likely find it easier to compete in female sporting events to the disadvantage of all the females involved. A number of cases of this have already occurred and the issue is in the courts.
We all know, if we will believe the science, that females and males are different and saying you are the other sex still does not make you the other sex. Your chromosomes have not changed; they indicate your true gender. Yes, there are issues that need to be addressed but throwing the baby out with the bathwater is not going to solve the larger issue; will there really be a true designation of “female”? Carried to its logical conclusion, we will have two sports genders dominated by XY chromosomes and significant complications with dressing rooms, bathrooms and especially religious institutions. Forcing people to go against the word of God and obvious science as the result of a bad ruling is going to create serious legal problems.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Backs Reclaim Idaho initiative
The favorable decision delivered on June 22 to reclaim Idaho by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill supporting the First Amendment right to petition the government will help our students if it makes it on the ballot. Will this $170 million initiative be on the November ballot? We need to ask Gov. Brad Little and Secretary Lawerence Denney, why the power play?
In the meantime, the momentum for the initiative as stated by Luke Mayville, co-founder of the organization is, “to save schools from the deepest cuts in a generation.” This initiative will reverse a very lengthy two-decade trend that we have become accustomed to.
Here is a portion from the initiative, but the whole document can be read at ReclaimIdaho.org: “re: creating an eighth bracket for taxable income in excess of $250,000, taxing income in the eighth bracket at the tax rate of 9.925 percent, increasing the corporate income tax rate to 8 percent, and distributing revenue collected as a result of the increased rates to the newly created quality education fund; declaring the act effective Jan. 1, 2021.”
With diligence and perseverance, Reclaim Idaho has presented research, gathered volunteers, and funneled energy into the education discussion. Why would the governor not want to provide the best teachers and curriculum? Mayville said in a recent Facebook talk, “We are working hard to get this done and invest in education — especially in an economic downturn; we need strong schools.”
Would being able to provide funding to all our local districts and not burden Idaho’s sparsely populated rural districts be what Idahoans want? Let our citizens decide this funding idea. These tax changes, “propose a common sense solution,” said Mayville, since Idaho spends around $6,800 per student or $3,000 less than State No. 49. Again, what do we tell our kids?
Kathryn Bonzo
Moscow